CONWAY — The first statewide winter storm started white with snow but ended up wet with rain.
The storm that arrived early Wednesday morning dropped anywhere from 2 to almost 4 inches of snow across the Mount Washington Valley.
North Conway got 2 inches, as predicted. Local weather observer Ed Bergeron, who flew back from Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday morning after attending a STEM Aviation Conference with MWV Career and Technical Center Director Virginia Schrader and Kennett High teacher Joe Riddensdale, reported rain in Portland, Maine, while Kathy Bergeron, his wife, measured 2 inches of “heavy, wet snow” on the snowboard in North Conway., which she said melted down to .26 inches of water.
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Freedom was the snowfall leader for the state, reporting 3.6 inches. Center Sandwich came in at 3 inches, followed by Plymouth at 2.8 and Bartlett at 2.5.
The timing of the snow caused a two-hour delay for classes in the school districts of SAU 9, which covers Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, and in SAU 13, which covers Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
“It was the first snow of the season and kind of a mess in some parts,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
On storm days, Richard checks with SAU 13 Superintendent Michael Whaland and MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson and the local road agents at around 5 a.m.
“When I drove around at 4:30 a.m., it was a little greasy,” Richard said. “We went with a delay and everyone got to school safe and sound.”
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley applauded the delay.
“One slide-off in the (Pinkham) Notch at the town line,” he said. “No injuries. A wise two-hour delay prevented a lot of traffic headaches so a ‘tip of the cap’ to SAU 9 decision-makers.”
MSAD 72, which covers Brownfield, Denmark, Fryeburg and Lovell, Maine, did not have a two-hour delay and received less than 2 inches of snow but did dismiss early due to a planned early release day.
“We had a few buses that experienced some slippery road conditions, but thanks to their efforts, everyone made it to school safely this morning,” Robinson said.
Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor for Conway Police, said no accidents were reported Wednesday morning.
By midday, temperatures warmed and conditions transitioned from a wintry mix to all rain.
Snow in November is not unusual, although this has been one of the warmest Novembers on record with eight days topping 60 degrees. Indian Mound Golf Course in Center Ossipee was able to keep its links open until last Sunday.
Weather observer Ed Bergeron said the 30-year average snowfall for the winter months is December, 17.6 inches; January, 17.8 inches; February, 23.3 inches; and March, 14.6 inches.
Last winter, the valley received 65.7 inches, including 4 inches on April 16.
The 30-year average was 85 inches.
The least snowy winter in the past 30 years was 41 inches total in the winter of 2015-16, while the heftiest recent snowfall was in 2018, totaling 105.5 inches.
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway fired up its snow guns on Tuesday.
“Our 85th season is right around the corner,” the North Conway ski area posted on its snow report Tuesday. “The winter weather returned overnight, which allowed us to fire up snowmaking for the first time this season. Temperatures are favorable overnight all week, which should allow us a nice consistent window. There is also some natural snow in the forecast for the middle of this week which will leave everything in a beautiful blanket of white!”
Cranmore’s projected opening day is Nov. 25, but that is weather-dependent.
“We are shooting to have some terrain off of the South Quad, Tubing Park and Mountain Adventure Park rides open all Thanksgiving Weekend long,” the site said.
Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast looks storm-free, according to AccuWeather.
Meanwhile, many drivers in New Hampshire do not know that they are legally required to remove ice and snow from their vehicles before they begin driving under the so-called Jessica’s Law.
Jessica’s Law was passed in 2002 after the death of Jessica Smith. Smith was killed in 1999 in Peterborough when, according to WMUR (Channel 9), a 9-foot piece of ice flew off a tractor-trailer and hit a box truck which hit her car.
Drivers who violate the law face fines of $250 to $500 for a first offense and $500 to $1,000 for subsequent offenses.
Ahead of Wednesday’s storm, Weather.gov issued some “shovel smart” tips in preparation for the first snowfall.
“Shoveling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks. Don’t push yourself,” the website states and offered the following tips:
• Dress warmly, making sure to cover your head, fingers and toes.
• Stay hydrated, but avoid heavy meals right before or after shoveling.
• Move only small amounts of snow with each pass of the shovel.
• Take frequent breaks. Stop shoveling entirely if you feel exhausted.
