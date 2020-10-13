OSSIPEE — Area firefighters last Thursday successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a church closet.
At 1:19 p.m. on Oct. 8, Center Ossipee Fire was dispatched to 50 Route 16B, the First Congregational Church of Ossipee, for the report of smoke in the building.
A building occupant told Fire Chief Dana Cullen Jr. that smoke was coming from a closet in the children’s center, and Cullen confirmed it.
A first alarm assignment had already been started by dispatch. Engine 3 under the command of Capt, Cameron Quigley arrived and began putting out the fire.
"An aggressive interior attack was performed, knocking down the fire in the closet," said Cullen. "The fire was contained to the room of origin. The response was so fast by the fire department that the fire alarm wasn’t even sounding until the first engine arrived on scene."
A total of 28 fire personnel worked on the scene. Water supply was set up using a hydrant on Route 16B.
Alert and aware occupants coupled with a quick response by the fire department averted a great property loss, said Cullen.
He said a central vacuum system unit on the first floor was the culprit, causing about $3,000 in property damage from the fire.
“Everything worked today — a patron noticed smoke, called the fire department, we responded quickly, hooked up to a hydrant, got water and extinguished the fire," said Cullen.
"For a fire to go right involves a lot of departments. Training pays off. Averting what really would have been great property damage and a loss to the community, this building is an important part of Ossipee,” he said.
Assisting Center Ossipee Fire on scene were Ossipee Police Dept, Action Ambulance, West Ossipee Fire, Freedom Fire, Wakefield Fire, Tuftonboro Fire, Tamworth Fire & Madison Fire.
