EFFINGHAM — A little tackle store called Ossipee Bait and Tackle was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the owners rebuild.
Effingham Fire Chief Randy Burbank said the the call came in about 12:35 a.m. about a blaze in a small shack-like structure at 306 Pine River Road. Assisting fire departments included Freedom, all three from Ossipee, and Madison. Kezar Falls, Maine, covered Effingham’s station.
No one was injured and the store was unoccupied at the time.
Neighbior and friend Fahliesha Whitney set up a GoFundMe account for Donald “DJ” Flanders, who goes by DJ. She said he built the store 12 years ago with his son, also named Don, who suffered a car accident and now is in assisted living.
DJ Flanders ran the store with his significant other, Dawn Garza. Whitney said. They live in Ossipee, though family members are living in the residence behind the store, said Whitney.
“We hope to rebuild the bait shop and continue serving our friends in the community,” said Whitney. “We ask for any help we can get. We know times are tough for everyone; if you can’t donate, even a share would be greatly appreciated. If you have any items that we can use in the new bait shop we would love to take it.”
Burbank said the fire might have been caused by a heat lamp but he was still investigatingt Tuesday.
DJ loved running the store, said Garza in an instant message. “This was Don’s life,” she said.
Whitney said a donation bucket has been set up at the Aubuchon Hardware store on Route 16.
The goal is to raise $15,000 in total. “All proceeds will be going towards cleaning up the debris and to help with the financial burden it has caused,” said Whitney.
“It was fully involved when we arrived so there wasn’t any chance of saving it,” said Burbank.
For the GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/mvkc8c3a.
