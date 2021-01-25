OSSIPEE — Center Ossipee Fire responded to a blaze that broke out at about 4 p.m. Sunday at 75 Broad Bay Road, Ossipee. The cause was found to be an exterior chimney fire, said Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen Jr.
Despite wind and cold temperatures, the blaze was contained in two hours.
Engine 3 was the first to arrive in 7 minutes simultaneously with Deputy Chief Nate Williams. Crews found heavy fire conditions in the basement, first floor and second floor walls of a 2½-story lakefront home.
Deputy Williams directed two hosel ines be stretched to begin extinguishment. At 4:03 p.m., C1 arrived and established command. Wind from the lake as well as low temperatures hampered interior operations.
Engine 2, Tanker 5, Rescue 1, Car 1, 2 and Utility 1 assisted crews on scene. A total of 18 Center Ossipee Fire personnel worked on the scene, while 1 Engine from Wolfeboro and 1 Engine from Wakefield provided station coverage. Freedom Fire set up water supply for a tanker shuttle at the pressurized hydrant in front Skehan Home Center on Route 25 East.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an exterior chimney fire that communicated to the building due to a sheetrock enclosure. No injuries were sustained as a result of this fire.
Property value loss was estimated as $50,000.
Assisting Center Ossipee Fire on scene or with station coverage in addition to the departments mentioned above were: Ossipee Police Dept, Action Ambulance with one ambulance & a rehab unit. West Ossipee Fire, Ossipee Corner Fire, Effingham Fire, Tuftonboro Fire, Tamworth Fire and Madison Fire.
