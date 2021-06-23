CONWAY — It will be a challenge to justify using American Rescue Plan money to fund public bathrooms in North Conway village, the town manager told selectmen Tuesday.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
Two weeks ago, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes explained that the town will be receiving $500,000 from the plan this year as well as next June, for a total of $1.1 million, and he asked selectmen to think about places to spend the money.
On Tuesday, Holmes provided the board with an update based on a webinar he attended on how the money can be spent.
“Basically, it centers around the negative impacts that towns are experiencing due to COVID. ... We kind of have the opposite problem,” said Holmes. “We’re being overrun with tourism, negatively impacting some of our sites and, and so forth. But financially, you know, we’re not seeing a drop-off in money at all.”
He said land use and timber tax revenues will likely make up for any shortfalls.
Holmes said there is a provision that the funds could be for expenses incurred since March but then he said the town’s extra expenses were from last year.
The Rescue Plan money can also be used for things like infrastructure, and North Conway and Conway Village precincts have projects that would likely qualify.
They include restoring a well, increasing water system cybersecurity and relocation of a sewer line on Thompson Road.
Meanwhile, Conway Village’s ambulance service has seen a $50,000 drop in revenue, and $33,000 has been reimbursed by the federal government.
Conway Village commissioners said they would like some money to address the ground water that’s penetrating the sewer.
It could also go to broadband projects, but Holmes said the town isn’t ready to use the money for broadband.
The situation with bathrooms is dicier, said Holmes.
“As far as the rules go for this ARPA money, I’m having trouble tying the bathrooms to it,” said Holmes. “It’s a little bit of a tourist thing. And it’s a little bit of the infrastructure thing.”
Asked for elaboration by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, Holmes said the ARPA money is meant to make up for a lack of revenue — a problem Conway doesn’t have. Conway’s issue is increased expenses. Holmes said he would continue this week to look into possible Conway projects to be funded.
Seavey said the bathrooms are needed for tourists and locals alike.
Holmes added that eligible projects include those “eligible for the EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, provide safe drinking and usable water, improved drinking water infrastructure, manage and treat stormwater, facilitate water reuse, and provide relief in case of natural disaster.”
Holmes said that list of criteria doesn’t seem to suggest bathrooms. Holmes said that projects the town seeks to use the money on can’t be pre-approved. So, the town has to gamble that it would be reimbursed.
A reporter suggested the town “get creative” and add a water fountain to the bathroom facility so it provides drinking water so people can stay hydrated amid global warming.
“The problem is if you get too creative, they might not approve it and now you are out that money you didn’t have in the first place,” said Holmes.
Selectmen have to apply for the funds by Aug. 18, and Holmes said he isn’t sure when the money could arrive since he hasn’t applied yet.
Holmes encouraged selectmen to keep thinking about projects on which to use the money. The town would have until 2023 to spend it, said Holmes
