FRYEBURG, Maine — The body of a Connecticut man who was apparently stabbed to death was found early Wednesday at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, Maine State Police say. The eight-day Fryeburg Fair ended Sunday, but many vendors, food stand and carnival ride operators and livestock exhibitors remain on site to dismantle equipment and pack up.
On Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., the Oxford Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a 911 call from 1154 Main St. in Fryeburg, (the Fryeburg Fairgrounds), for the report of a male victim who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, said release issued by Katy England, social media coordinator of the Maine State Police.
At shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities identified the victim as Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Conn.
Also announced was the noon arrest made by detectives who are with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South of Carlos A. Negron, 46, also of Connecticut.
Negron is to appear in court by video conference Friday from 12:30-1 p.m.
“Negron was brought to the Oxford County Jail and charged with murder,” said England.
“Negron and Gomes were known to each other. Authorities are confident that there is no ongoing risk to public safety,” she said.
Fryeburg, Bridgton and Conway police officers had responded to the incident, along with deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
“When officers arrived on scene they discovered a deceased male on the grounds near the restroom facilities at that address,” said England.
“At 1:28 a.m., the Oxford Sheriff’s Department notified the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South, who responded to the scene along with the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team,” said England.
“Detectives identified witnesses and persons of interest to the incident and are conducting interviews and collecting evidence at this time. Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team continue to process the scene and are expected to be at the Fairgrounds into the evening.”
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on Gomes in the coming days, she added.
Fair spokesperson Rachel Andrews Damon referred the Sun to Maine State Police.
A visit to the fairgrounds at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday showed that one of the fair’s head security personnel, Richard Murray, who is also a selectman and Oxford County Deputy, was manning the main gate. He told the Sun that media were not allowed to enter the fairgrounds but could capture images from outside the gate.
It appeared that people were packing up the amusements and there were campers there too.
This year’s eight-day Blue Ribbon Classic fair ran from Oct. 3-10. West Oxford Agricultural Society runs the Fair, which started in 1851.
The total paid attendance for the 2021 fair was 165,817, up from 2019’s attendance of 161,476. Last year’s fair was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
