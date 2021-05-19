BARTLETT — A grease fire that started on a deck quickly became a fully involved structure fire that turned an Intervale home into a total loss on Tuesday evening.
No injuries were reported.
Bartlett Fire Chief Jeff Currier, said the cause was an accident with a grill on the back deck.
A neighbor reported the fire at 7:10 p.m., Currier said, adding that an occupant and her dog were able to safely escape the house at 171 Skyline Drive.
According to Carroll County tax records, the owner of the three-bedroom, single-family home at that address is Michelle A. Rober.
“It was a grill on the back deck, and it was all totally accidental, but it’s definitely something that we all need to be aware of,” Currier said.
Responders arrived on the scene around 7:17 p.m., with engines from departments in Bartlett, Jackson, North Conway and Redstone.
Currier said it started as a one-alarm fire, but after he saw the scale of it, he asked for units from North Conway for increased manpower.
Currier said Bartlett Patrolman Brian Moffatt was the first person on the scene.
“He gave a good quick size-up and took a lot of pictures for me,” said Currier.
Currier said the fire “moved fast,” adding, “I can only assume, and I have no proof, that the sliders on the deck were left open when the person panicked and left the house. They got their dog — there were no injuries and no deaths.
“For a bad situation, that was the best outcome we could have gotten,” he said.
While the fire may have not appeared fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, it had already traveled inside the home, according to Currier.
“It was the deck and the back wall, but it must have already gotten inside,” Currier said. “By the time I got to the propane cylinder and shut it off, (flames were) coming out the front.”
Anne Pillion, who lives next door, said she was sitting with her wife at around 7 p.m. when all of a sudden they heard what sounded like an explosion and someone crying out.
When they went outside to see what was going on, Pillion said the rapidly spreading flames blew out the neighboring home’s windows.
“The house went up in flames really fast,” said Pillion. “It was really scary how fast it all happened.”
On Wednesday, another neighbor called the Sun to request that curiosity-seekers “refrain from driving by and turning a family’s tragedy into a spectacle.”
Although the loss of the home was devastating, Currier said the overall response went well.
“The firefighters did an awesome job,” Currier said by phone Wednesday. “The system of mutual aid in the valley is incredible.”
He added: “Last night, when North Conway left the scene, almost every one of them stopped and shook my hand. I was on North Conway for 15 years, but it just was a good feeling of good people to come out and do the best that they can for the community. We’re brothers and sisters in this.”
Although the fire was effectively out by 8 p.m., the last units didn’t leave the scene until about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to ensure there were no resurgences, Currier said.
He cautioned people to take a lesson from the incident and keep barbecue grills off decks and away from homes.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.