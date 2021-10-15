PORTLAND, Maine — The Connecticut man accused of stabbing to death another Connecticut man at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds made an initial appearance in court Friday and was ordered held without bail after being charged with murder.
On Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., the Oxford Sheriff’s Department dispatch center received a 911 call from the Fryeburg Fairgrounds for a report of a male victim who had been stabbed and was unresponsive, according to Maine State Police. Later that day, Carlos Negron, 46, was arrested and charged in the murder of Anderson Gomes, 28, of Waterbury, Conn.
The eight-day Fryeburg Fair had ended just days before, on Sunday. On Wednesday, exhibitors, amusement operators and vendors were still on site, packing up to leave.
The Bangor Daily News, quoting a police affidavit, reported Friday that both men were fair workers. According to witnesses quoted in the affidavit, Gomes was intoxicated and upset about not getting a ride home earlier. Gomes allegedly struck a coworker’s girlfriend, the affidavit said.
At one point, Gomes was reportedly on top of one of the witnesses, pinning him down, the affidavit said.
According to the BDN, the witness said Negron entered the fray, “scooped Gomes up” and started attacking him.
Negron told police he didn’t recall stabbing Gomes and said the altercation was a “blur.” He did say he carries a knife and threw it in a field, where police found a knife.
On Friday, Negron appeared from Oxford County Jail in Cumberland County Superior Court via Zoom in front of Judge Thomas McKeon.
Negron was represented by appointed counsel Verne Paradie of the Law Offices of Paradie, Rabasco & Seasonwein, P.A. of Lewiston. The prosecutor was Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue.
Paradie objected to the press taking photos during the proceeding, which took less than five minutes. He said photos of his client in jail garb could end up being used throughout the case and would be prejudicial.
Bogue took no position on Paradie’s request, so McKeon demurred to Paradie’s request.
“I’m going to order that no photographs be taken,” said McKeon. “Typically we want maximum access to the press. However, we have to be very careful of not prejudicing a future jury pool, and Zoom photographs, particularly in jail garb, are not helpful as far as jury pool’s perception of a defendant.”
He said the order was limited to barring images and video of Negron but anyone else could be photoed or videoed.
McKeon said Negron was charged with “intentional or knowing murder” and Paradie confirmed that he went over the charge with Negron and waived a reading of the complaint.
According to the Maine judicial branch website, murder carries a sentence of 25 years imprisonment to life with no possibility of release.
Negro confirmed that he understood his various rights at arraignment.
“We are not going to take a plea because you have not yet been indicted,” said McKeaon.
Bogue asked the judge to hold Negron for no bail. The state asked for a “Harnish Bail Hearing,” which is about determining whether there is probable cause a defendant has committed “a formerly capital offense,” says legislature.maine.gov, which says the hearing may include testimony and affidavits.
McKeon agreed to hold Negron without bail.
Normally Harnish hearings are held within five days, but Paradie asked for an extension, which McKeon granted with a two-week deadline ending Oct. 29 to tell the court whether a hearing is necessary.
A status hearing will be held in 90 days, the judge said.
On Thursday, Fryeburg Police Chief Aaron Mick thanked responding agencies for their help in responding to the crime scene, including Fryeburg Fire, which hauled light towers to the scene to help illuminate the area.
Other responding agencies were Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit – South, Maine State Police Evidence Response Team, Oxford Sheriff’s Department, Conway Police Department, New Hampshire and Bridgton Police Department.
Mick praised Fryeburg officer Henry Small. “My commendations to Officer Small for his performance,” said Mick. “He was outstanding.” Small secured the scene, rendered aid to the victim, located Negron and took him into custody, Mick said.
Mick said the department has been working long hours due to the fair. Selectmen said they appreciated all the hours the town and emergency responders had put into the fair.
Mick said the department has gotten compliments about how well traffic moved during the fair, and Selectman Tom Kingsbury said the traffic management was “extraordinary.”
“It required moving a lot of cones a lot of times every day,” said Mick, adding that they tried to maintain two lanes of traffic into the fair during the day and two lanes leaving the fair in the evening.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said at Thursday’s meeting, “As someone who lives on Oxford Street, I want to say in the 21 years I’ve lived there, I’ve never seen the traffic better, so I really appreciate all the efforts. “The traffic is usually backed up to Center Conway and it was so much better. So, whatever you guys did, it was the right thing.”
