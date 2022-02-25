e director of the New England Ski Museum, and Cranmore Mountain Resort owner Brian Fairbank will be honored this season for their achievements in promoting the sport of skiing.
Cranmore’s Fairbank is among eight people to be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 — the ceremonies were not held that year due to the pandemic, but the awards will now be presented at ceremonies to be held at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods on March 5.
Leich, meanwhile, is being given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Skiing History Association, the non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and advance the knowledge of ski history.
ISHA announced Feb. 4 that it is honoring Leich of North Conway for his research, writing and museum stewardship. He is to receive his award at ISHA’s awards banquet in Sun Valley, Idaho, on March 24.
Leich announced to the New England Ski Museum board of directors that come summer he will retire from the post he has held since 1997.
Leich is the author of two books: “Over the Headwall” and “Tales of the 10th: The Mountain Troops and American Skiing,” and the editor of the museum’s quarterly journal.
During his tenure as director, the 1977-founded NESM has grown from its main facility at Cannon Mountain in Franconia to include the Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway.
The North Conway branch opened in 2018 in the former home of the North Conway Community Center next to Schouler Park in North Conway Village following a capital campaign.
Another addition, in 2003, was the museum’s Paumgarten Family Archival Center on a separate site at Cannon Mountain. The center houses the museum’s collections of ski equipment, clothing, archives, films, photographs, posters and other ski history artifacts.
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Bretton Woods on March 5 will be held during what promises to be a busy week for ski officials, as Cranmore Mountain Resort of North Conway will be hosting the New England Ski Museum’s 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup, March 4 and 5.
Attending the activities at Bretton Woods and Cranmore will be visiting journalists from the Snowsports Journalists Association.
As the Fairbank Group, Brian Fairbank and son, Tyler, along with partner Joe O’Donnell bought Cranmore Mountain Resort in 2010.
They have redeveloped the historic pioneering ski resort extensively, including upgrading snowmaking and lift facilities, adding a tubing park and Mountain Adventure Center. They are currently in the midst of Phase II of the Kearsarge Brook base area condominium project that is intended to lead to a redevelopment of base lodge facilities.
They have also partnered with Lafrance Hospitality Associates to build a new 89-room hotel at the site of the former Cranmore Fitness Center that is scheduled to be completed in late fall.
The hotel will be a Fairfield Marriott brand.
The Fairbanks also are partners with O’Donnell in the ownership of Jiminy Peak in western Massachusetts and are the managing partners for Bromley Mountain of Vermont, which is owned by O’Donnell.
Ben Wilcox, president and general manager of Cranmore Mountain Resort, congratulated Fairbank on behalf of all the Cranmore employees.
“When I met Brian in 2008,” said Wilcox, “his accomplishments were already recognized by the entire ski industry and we were thrilled that he chose to purchase Cranmore in 2010. At that time, Brian said, ‘Cranmore needs a hug,’ which we clearly did. Since then, Brian and his son Tyler Fairbank have upgraded all aspects of our operation and they continue to support a base area development plan that will keep Cranmore on the map for generations to come. On a personal note, Brian has been and continues to be like a father to me and his guidance, wisdom, support and friendship have meant a lot to me.”
In a press release from the Ski Hall of Fame, Fairbank was recognized as a pioneer in green energy and sustainability.
“Brian was an early shepherd of renewable energy, installing a 1.5-megawatt wind turbine at Jiminy Peak. His innovative thinking later sparked the addition of a 2.3 MW solar facility, making Jiminy the first resort in America powered by 100 percent local renewable energy. In 2008, National Ski Areas Association recognized the effort with the Golden Eagle Award.”
Fairbank joins other local past inductees with ties to the valley including: the late Hannes and Herbert Schneider, both also of Cranmore; the late Phil Gravink of Attitash, who died Oct. 9, 2020, at age 85; 1972 Olympian and former World Pro Ski Tour great Tyler Palmer of Kearsarge; late 1952 and 1956 Olympian, Tuckerman route pioneer and Wildcat Mountain founding co-owner J. Brooks Dodge of Jackson; late Eastern Slope Ski School founder and ski shop entrepreneur Carroll P. Reed of Kearsarge; late 1939 Austrian local ski school director Benno Rybizka, 1934 Tuckerman Inferno winner Dick Durrance 1939 Tuckerman Inferno champion Toni Matt, who schussed the 800-foot Tuckerman headwall to beat Durrance, the runner-up, finishing the summit-to-base, one-gate downhill race with a time of 6 minutes, 29.2 seconds; and former Kearsarge resident and past two-time world champion extreme skier/TV host Chris Davenport.
In addition to Fairbank, other 2020 inductees are Olympic downhill racer Holly Flanders; the late Howard Peterson, leader and visionary at the U.S. Ski Team; longtime International Ski Federation and U.S. Ski Team leader Hank Tauber; FIS Cross-country World Cup winner Alison Owen; Sugarloaf, Maine’s two-time Olympic snowboard champion Seth Wescott); Bobby Burns, inventor of THE Ski; and U.S. Ski Team Freestyle aerialist Kristean Porter.
Members of the Class of 2019 and 2020 to be honored at the March 5 Bretton Woods induction ceremonies are Fairbank, Flanders, Peterson, Snurfer inventor Sherman Poppen; Westcott and ski fashion industry leader Barbara Alley Simon.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame inductees to be honored at that March 24 Sun Valley banquet include: Scott Brooksbank; Burns; Kit DesLauriers; Benjamin Finley and Arthur Clay; James Niehues; FIS Cross Country World Cup winner Alison Owen (Wenatchee, Wash).; U.S. Ski Team Freestyle aerialist Kristean Porter (Sugarloaf, Maine).; Johnny Spillane, Maine extreme skier and ski filmmaker Greg Stump and longtime International Ski Federation and U.S. Ski Team leader Hank Tauber (Park City, Utah).
For more, go to skihall.com.
