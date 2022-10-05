council

Dan and Ellie Snyder (center) were honored Tuesday at the Governor and Executive Council meeting at the Red Barn Playhouse in New London. They are shown with Gov. Chris Sununu and Executive Councilors Cinde Warmington, Joe Kenney, David Wheeler, Ted Gatsas and Janet Stevens. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

NEW LONDON — To help thousands of Granite Staters heat their homes and pay electric bills this winter, the Executive Council approved $35 million in state funds at their meeting Tuesday, following quick legislative action on the issue last month.

This will mean the money is now flowing to five regional agencies to be distributed to qualified residents who will get electric credits of $200 each and heating credits worth $450, for a total of $650 for the winter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.