ALEXANDRIA — Former Bartlett Police Chief Tim Connifey was arrested last week after traffic stops in the Lakes Region town of Alexandria earlier this year.
He was charged with two felony counts of impersonating an officer.
Alexandria, a lakes region town of about 1,600 people, is located in Grafton County west of Meredith, New Hampton and Bristol.
Last Friday, Alexandria police posted details of the March 11 arrest on their Facebook page.
“On March 11th the Alexandria PD arrested Timothy Connifey on two charges of impersonating an officer,” it said. “Earlier this year during two separate traffic stops, Connifey produced a police ID. Connifey was a former chief of police in Bartlett, N.H. Connifey pleaded guilty to felony-level charges in 2016 and was subsequently decertified as a police officer.”
In a phone interview Friday, Alexandria Police Chief David Suckling described the ID Connifey produced as a card, not a badge.
Suckling described two separate occasions when Connifey was stopped for “motor vehicle violations,” and both time times the disgraced former produced a police identification card.
WMUR reported that Suckling pulled Connifey over last month for failing to clear snow off his windshield. Asked for more detail, Suckling referred the Sun to the Grafton County Attorney’s Office.
Connifey, then 39 and the Newfields police chief, was hired by Bartlett in December 2001. He took over a post vacated by Bob Snow, who resigned suddenly in August 2000.
In September 2016, Connifey was sentenced to spend 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to felony perjury for lying to a grand jury about having a sexual relationship with a female defendant.
The sentence was the result of a plea deal that Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius approved despite reservations that it was too light.
He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor official oppression for failing to recuse himself from prosecuting his lover. For the misdemeanor charge, Connifey received a 12-month jail sentence that was suspended for three years.
At the time of his 2016 sentencing, Connifey apologized to the town of Bartlett, local officers and the court. “I will carry this stain forever and the shame that goes along with it,” he said. “My family and others around me suffer as a result of my actions.”
Grafton County Superior Court says the date of at least one of the felony level offenses levied against Connifey this year was Jan. 28. Connifey, now 59 and living in Bristol, was released on personal recognizance., the court said.
Connifey is to be arraigned on April 28 in Grafton County Superior Court at 9 a.m.
Connifey’s immediate successor, Janet Hadley Champlin, issued a comment about Connifey’s recent arrest over the weekend. Champlin joined the department in 2012, became chief in 2015 and retired in 2017 after a 34-year career in law enforcemtn.
During her time in Bartlett, Champlin investigated Connifey.
Last, year, Champlin sat on the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, a group charged with making recommendations for change in state policy for police.
“In light of Tim Connifey’s history of criminal conduct, misconduct and abuse of power during his time as Bartlett police chief, his most recent arrest illustrates that within the ongoing and much needed police reforms, a nationwide database of decertified police officers is needed,” Champlin said.
“A nationwide database that is readily accessible to all of law enforcement would provide real-time verification when anyone in question displays a police badge or police identification.”
Reached Monday, current Bartlett Chief Chris Keaton said he agreed with Champlin that a national database would be useful, especially when seeking to hire an officer. As for Connifey, Keaton said he didn’t really know him.
Keaton said the IDs he issues say they are the property of the Bartlett Police Department. When an officer leaves, he or she is asked to return the ID. Keaton said he can issue “retired officer” identification upon request.
Asked for a booking photo of Connifey, Suckling said the Grafton County Attorney advised him against providing one.
Reached Monday morning,Grafton County Attorney Martha Ann Hornick said she is still reviewing the case and she expects information will be publicly released in the near future.
