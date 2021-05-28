CONWAY — Kicking off summer 2021, Memorial Day Weekend will host a variety of outdoor activities, including the traditional Craft Fair in Schouler Park. The fair will host 100 vendors, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and will go on rain or shine. Friendly leashed pets are welcome.
After taking a pandemic pause last year, the Wildquack Duck and Music Festival is back with a splash May 30. From 8 a.m.-4 p.m featured will be kids activities in Jackson Memorial Park, traveling train rides, a silent auction, live music, artisans’ wares, food, a parade leaving from the Jackson Covered Bridge at 1:30 p.m. and of course the rubber duck race (ducks launch at 1:45 p.m.). Buy tickets to win all sorts of prizes.
Go to jacksonnh.com or call (603) 383-9356 for more information.
Settlers Green has scheduled events all summer, starting with a Tuckerman Pop-Up Beer Garden this weekend. Cruise nights with the MWV Old Car Club will take place Mondays at Settlers Green Streetside. Light Up With Pride will go on June 1-30.
The Mt. Washington Auto Road has several events planned.
The Northeast Delta Dental Mount Washington Road Race will see the women run June 19 and the men on June 20. The roadway will then see the return of the Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb “Climb to the Clouds” Car Race, Aug. 13-15; and the Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on Aug. 21.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce presents its fireworks show July 2. The town of Conway’s Independence Day parade returns to Conway Village on the fourth but there will be not eating or music in North Conway’s Schouler Park this year. A fireworks show is planned for that night in North Conway Village. For more, go to conwaynh.org.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with White Mountains Community College, is presenting a White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest July 17-18. For details, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org/home/WhiteMountainsFest or call (603) 356-5701.
The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory’s 21st Seek the Peak will be a virtual event again this summer, July 16-17. Options to participate in guided or self-led activities are in place for hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddling, trail running, fly fishing and more. Seek the Peak will also host an in-person vendor village at the event “Base Camp” at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center on Saturday, July 17, from noon-7 p.m. For more, go to mountwashington.org.
The MWV Arts Association is bringing back Art in the Park, Aug. 7-8, to Schouler Park.
Mud Bowl returns for three days of exciting (and messy) mud football action, Sept. 10-12, featuring the annual Tournament of Mud Parade on Sept. 11. This year’s charitable games and parade will feature a theme of “Let’s Go Back and Celebrate 45 years.” For further information, go on Facebook and on the web.
Also in fall, after being held virtually last year, the Fryeburg Fair will roar (or “mooooo”) back. Organizers recently announced that Maine’s Fall Blue Ribbon Classic returns for eight days of agricultural and family excitement, Oct. 3-10. For more, go to fryeburgfair.org. As the website says, “Only 127 days until the fair!”
