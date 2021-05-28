CONWAY — Ready or not, here comes summer ’21. And with COVID-19 cases dropping and vaccinations increasing, tourism officials are predicting a return to some semblance to normalcy, as attractions reopen and events return.
In fact, the Division of Travel and Tourism Development expecting the summer to rebound to pre-pandemic, 2019 levels with nearly 3.5 million visitors expected to come to New Hampshire this summer, spending some $1.8 billion.
Summer is the state’s busiest season for tourism, but visitation last year dropped 15 percent because of the pandemic.
The state’s high vaccination rate — which stood at 46.1 percent of the state’s total population as of May 25 — and and the strong economy are cited along with that pent-up demand.
Lori Harnois, New Hampshire’s director of tourism, said the state launched a special summer advertising campaign earlier this month, targeting several states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland,Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.
“Our advertisements focus on the opportunities for adventure in the heart of New England and are designed to generate excitement for road trips to the Granite State,” said Harnois. “The emphasis will be on hiking, boating, camping, and family fun as key summer activities, while also showcase kid-friendly activities and attractions along with the state’s dining and shopping opportunities. We expect this to be a summer of discovery and rediscovery for visitors,” said Harnois, adding, “Our message is to come, explore everything we have to offer, and Discover Your New in New Hampshire.”
The state’s motto for the summer is “Don’t Take NH for Granite.” In a press release this week, the state said coming out of the pandemic, many destination resorts in the country have a renewed appreciation for keeping their locales pristine. The state says that it is taking a pro-active effort to preserve the natural beauty of the state, engaging local industry partners to “develop a pledge/promise to remind visitors to travel responsibly.”
The planks of the campaign are: plan ahead; be understanding; be respectful; Leave No Trace; properly dispose of waste; respect wildlife, leave what you find and be considerate of each other.
Gov. Chris Sununu recenty told the Sun that he welcomes visitors and hopes that the message will be to come enjoy the state but to recreate responsibly this summer.
“It has to be a two-way street — to come but come responsibly. We have to remind folks to treat our lakes, our rivers, our mountains with respect,” said Sununu.
Others would add to the governor’s “respect the resources” message to respect those in the front line of hospitality and retail jobs, too.
Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, and Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, are among those who are hoping that visitors will — to paraphrase late comedian Rodney Dangerfield — “show a little respect” to hospitality workers and residents, something that was often lacking in interactions between locals and those “from away’ during the busy pandemic visitor explosion last summer.
“We are preparing our messaging for educating the visitor on how to behave in the great outdoors,” said Crawford.
That was echoed by Reardon, whose White Mountains Attractions Association represents family attractions such as Story Land, the Mount Washington Auto Road/Great Glen Trails, Attitash, Cranmore and the Conway Scenic Railroad on this side of the White Mountains as well as others like the Polar Caves, the Mount Washington Cog Railway and Santa’s Village on the western side.
“We have worked with the state as well as Ski NH and the MWV Chamber on safe messaging, stressing ‘Plan ahead, play it safe and pack your patience,’” Reardon said.
“We saw it last year where there were many first-time visitors who may not recognize the need to respect the area’s natural wonders of this place but also the people,” she said.
“We have been talking a lot of how it goes beyond hiking etiquette on the trails — how it also relates to how to treat people in the hospitality business,” said Reardon, who said her group of family attractions is expecting a “very strong” season.
Colleen Mainville, public affairs specialist for the White Mountain National Forest also stressed that preparedness — and courtesy — theme.
“Many visitors are seeking outdoor adventure, some for the first time. Because the safety of our employees and the public remains paramount, the WMNF reminds visitors to recreate responsibly and safely on Memorial Day weekend, and throughout the remainder of the year by following our recreation tips,” said Mainville.
She outlined such guidelines as:
• Before venturing out for a hike check the weather forecast for the area you are planning to visit and go to HikeSafe.com for helpful safety recommendations.
• If you arrive and find trailhead parking areas overflowing onto the highway, then the hiking trail will be crowded — visitors are encouraged to make another plan and look for a less crowded parking area.
• If you pack it in, pack it out. Take everything you bring in back home with you and lremember to leave no trace (see leavenotrace.com).
• If you plan to stay at a campground on the forest, check at one of the ranger stations to confirm that your destination is open.
Similarly, New Hampshire Parks is encouraging advance day-use reservations by going to nhstateparks.org. Many day-use parks such as North Conway’s Echo Lake State Park fill quickly on weekends, they note. For state campground reservations, they ask all to call Reserve America at 1-(877) 647-2757 or log in to your Reserve America account.
The Appalachian Mountain Club closed its system of eight high-mountain huts due to the coronavirus last summer, but according to outdoors.org/resources, the huts are reopening for overnight guests starting June 3 with various protocols in place.
“We will have limited capacity in our huts beginning June 3 and then we will assess how things are going and come July 1 if all is going well we will open to full capacity,” said Nina Paus-Weiler, AMC digital media and communications manage.
According to the website, food will be served to guests in the dining rooms according to current N.H. Restaurant Guidelines.
This includes tables being spaced 6 feet apart with table dividers in areas that cannot distance sufficiently. Meals will be served either plated or family style within a cohort.
Blankets and pillows will not be provided in the huts this summer, as we have neither storage nor laundry capacity to ensure proper cleaning or replacement of shared bedding between guests.
Guests should bring their own appropriately rated sleeping bag and pillow. Mattresses will be disinfected between users. Vaccination is recommended but not required for guests. For more information and reservation information, go to the website.
Conway selectmen have noted that the White Mountains and North Conway in particular were “discovered” last year — a sort of “look what’s in our northern back yard” effect — for many southern New Englanders.
Selectmen have instituted non-resident parking fees at three key recreation areas this summer and resident parking passes for Davis Park in Conway, the Smith-Eastman canoe launch/Meeting House Road area in Redstone and the east side of First Bridge in North Conway.
Parking at the town beach boat launch at Conway Lake in Center Conway will be open only to residents and second-home owners with a sticker.
Asked about the behavior displayed by unruly visitors last summer, Town Manager Tom Holmes said, “My hopes are that the tourists will be a little more relaxed this year as opposed to last year when it came out a bit on the wild side and remember to get along, respecting the resources and going back to the pre-COVID temperament between the town and visitors which was always so good.”
Bob Tagliaferri, executive director of the Saco River Recreation Council, a group of local canoe liveries and campgrounds, and owner/operator of Saco Bound in Center Conway and North Conway, is stressing that return to respect for the resources and local workers and landowners.
He said last year’s demand for sales and rentals was at an all-time high. Like others interviewed, he said he an staff are gearing up for another strong season, with expectations that most people will be vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
“We will not require people to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated,” said Tagliaferri. “We learned a lot of stuff in terms of logistics last year but by and large we will be pretty close to normal operations by July 4.”
He agreed it’s shaping up to be another banner year, conditions permitting, with groups having started heading out on the Saco River last weekend as river levels are low for this time of year and water temperatures have been warmer.
“Advance bookings are looking very strong for this year. We’re recommending that people plan ahead and make arrangements a bit more in advance to avoid what happened last year,” he said.
“Things go a lot better for everyone when they do instead of just showing up. We urge them to do a little homework before they come up so their experience is better and they won’t be turned away for not having a reservation. And, as always, we are stressing ‘leave no trace,’” said Tagliaferri.
Becca Deschenes of Cranmore Mountain Resort and Brian Solomon of Conway Scenic are among the local attractions that expecting a strong season, although Deschenes notes that due to a lack of a sufficient labor force, Cranmore will only be operating its core rides, including its mountain bike park, this season and only from Wednesday through Sundays, closing Mondays and Tuesdays come June 19 (they are operating weekends from Memorial Day through that date).
Summer, 2021 — here it comes. Time will tell how it plays out, and whether businesses can staff their attractions, shops and restaurants; and that those who do come to visit will show a little of that old Aretha Franklin song “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” to hospitality workers on the front lines.
