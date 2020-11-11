CONWAY — A beloved Mount Washington Valley tradition, the 50th Annual Eastern Slope Ski Club Ski Sale is set for Friday and Saturday.
“We’re hoping everyone will come out to support this, our 50th ski sale fundraiser, and help us to support the ESSC’s Junior Ski Program, which affords every kid in the Mount Washington Valley the opportunity to get out and alpine ski, snowboard or cross country ski,” said ESSC board member Nate “Nordic Nate” Harvey of Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center.
Added ESSC president Mark Porter: “Although it will look different this year, we are following all CDC and NH Safer at Home retail guidelines to ensure a safe shopping experience.”
Hours for the annual gear sale at the North Conway Community Center are Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Participants can plan on dropping off any clean and “modern” alpine, cross-country and snowboard gear they would like to sell at the North Conway Community Center today between 5-8 p.m.
Each item requires a tag ($1 each).
The club notes that COVID-19 protocol requires that all tags be purchased in advance and filled out prior to drop-off to prevent crowding. For assistance pricing items, participants can leave the price line blank. Tags can be purchased at Bob and Terry’s in North Conway (8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); Ski Works in West Ossipee (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) or Andes Ski Shop in Bartlett (9 a.m.–4 p.m.).
All unsold items must be picked up at the community center on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. Anything not picked up will be considered a donation.
Proceeds from all tag sales and a 20 percent commission collected for each item sold goes toward supporting the ESSC Junior Program.
The Eastern Slope Ski Club was founded in 1935. In 1938, the club founded the Junior Program as a way to enable local youngsters to learn how to ski.
Carol Westervelt, past ESSC president, aid this week that the late Tom Currier of Madison had a ski swap at the old North Conway Community Center in 1967. “That was successful, so after that, my Ed (Westervelt) and Paul Gagnon were told (by an official at Carroll Reed’s) to look at how Portland did their sale with tags. And that’s how that came about.
“At that first sale, I remember Ed was using his fish tackle box as a cash register until someone finally said that it was starting to have too much money and that he ought to get the money out of there,” laughed Westervelt.
As late Cranmore skimeister Herbert Schneider once said in a 1988 interview with The Mountain Ear, “What the club does is not only good for the kids, it’s a sound investment in the valley’s future.”
COVID-19 safety measures in effect for the sale include requiring masks at all times while inside the community center; making hand sanitizer available throughout the shopping experience; enforcing capacity restrictions and social distancing; and frequently cleaning high touch points.
Contactless payment will be available; cash and checks also accepted.
Volunteers interested in working the sale can email Karen Dolan at kdolan@cranmore.com. For more information, go to easternslopeskiclub.org.
