CONWAY — An arctic front moving across the region caused temperatures to plummet and brought winds gusting over 50 mph Monday into Tuesday, downing trees, closing roads and cutting power to thousands across the Mount Washington Valley.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei reported that as of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, “we have had multiple reports of trees down, some on wires throughout Conway.”
There were also reports of trees on vehicles, including at Citizens Bank in North Conway, where a tree fell on wires, snapping a utility pole and falling on unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot.
In addition, “at 12:09 p.m., we were called to the Cobble Pond Farms in Center Conway for a pine tree that snapped and fell on an unoccupied vehicle parked on the south side of the (convenience store) parking lot,” Mattei said. “No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents.”
Conway Fire Chief Steven Solomon said the peak gust recorded at Conway Fire Station was 46 miles per hour but he suspects the wind speed was higher on Passaconaway Road, where a large tree fell on power lines.
“There must be 50-plus trees down, blocking numerous roads,” Solomon added.
The Conway Fire Department was dispatched to 1454 Passaconaway Road, where a half-dozen trees fell and a car was crushed by trees.
“We have a report that there’s a house further up Passaconaway Road that had their roof partially blown off, but we can’t get there,” he said, adding the fire department was waiting for Eversource to clear the road and that he was not aware of any injuries.
A wind gust of 131 mph was recorded atop Mount Washington, which saw its wind chill dip to minus 70 degrees mid-morning.
National Weather Service observer Ed Bergeron recorded a 39 mph gust in North Conway at 2 p.m..
Other gusts recorded by the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, included 54 mph in Bartlett, Berlin and Gilford; 36 in Ossipee; and a 58-mph gust in Jackson.
“We’re dodging tree limbs and power lines, it almost looks like a bomb went off,” Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said Tuesday afternoon. “Fortunately, there haven’t been any injuries.”
Widespread power outages were reported in Jackson and Bartlett. Both Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School used backup generators after losing power midmorning Tuesday.
“The main culprit was a huge bull pine that fell across the road just north of Tin Mine Road on Route 16B,” Perley said. “It’s huge.”
Perley also said limbs were on wires in Pinkham Notch. “It’s a mess in the Notch,” he said at 1 p.m. “Trees haven’t come down but they’re angled funny, just leaning on the wires. We’ve received multiple calls, but it’s a power company issue.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard said “There were no issues with buses getting to school,” although “it was pretty breezy.”
The New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported 7,497 of its 81,921 customers were without power at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Of those were 1,234 out of 1,282 (96.26 percent) of the customers in Jackson; 883 customers in Conway; 194 in Bartlett; 152 in Ossipee; 600 in Moultonborough; 236 in Sandwich; 138 in Wakefield; and all 131 customers in Hale’s Location.
Eversource reported 17,103 customers out of 537,427 (3.18 percent) without power as of 2 p.m. Those included 300 in Conway; 267 in Chatham; 198 in Albany; 195 in Tamworth; 272 in Freedom; 34 in Effingham; 33 in Ossipee; and six in Madison; 277 in Wakefield; and 168 in Sandwich.
Central Maine Power reported 10,529 customers out of 41,460 in Oxford County were without power at 2:30 p.m., including 1,005 out of 1,350 customers in Lovell; 75 in Fryeburg; and 11 in Stow.
As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, most of Jackson was still without power, but NHEC promised it would be up within an hour.
According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley at 5:25 p.m., Emily Benson, town emergency management director, and Sgt. Nathan Boothby were going door-to-door to check on neighbors. They designated the Whitney Center and Jackson Fire Station as emergency warming stations for anyone without heat or power.
The dispatch center at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was lit up with calls throughout Tuesday. “We’ve probably had an average of 15 wind-related calls at any one time,” said Lt. Michael Santuccio midday. “The police and fire units have been extremely busy.”
The vast majority of calls were for trees being blown over and causing outages or fires. “It’s from one end (of the county) to the other,” said Santuccio.
Perley said gusts were so strong they at times prevented law enforcement from getting out of their cruisers.
“I had to respond to an alarm at a home at the Jackson Highlands,” he said. “There was a tree down across the road that made it impossible to get through. After the town highway crew cleared it, I got out my vehicle at the residence, and the wind almost knocked me off my feet, and I’m no slip of a man. It had to be a gust over 60 mph.”
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, both Seth Wheeler of the NHEC and William Hinkle of Eversource said full power restoration would be completed across the state by Wednesday night.
Wildcat, Attitash and Bear Peak trails were closed for the day on Tuesday due to high winds, as was Black Mountain in Jackson. But King Pine in Madison was open. And in North Conway, Cranmore Mountain Resort was open except for the Skimobile Express Quad was closed at the summit; however the Schneider Triple lift still proved access to those looking to reach the summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.