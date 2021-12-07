CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council and Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School avoided a court battle last week when the council agreed not to sell Lot 5, the land the school uses for outdoor classrooms.
The agreement settles a minor issue in the overall dispute between the two groups and gives them time to work out their broader differences.
Northeast Woodland is leasing, with options to buy, the land and classroom space it occupies, now owned at The Technology Village by Granite State College. Both are being challenged by the Economic Council. The Tech Village, a business incubater is managed by the council
“As far as next steps, we have to be patient and work through the legal process,” said Jason Gagnon, chair of the school’s trustees. “We do not have any future hearing dates set currently, and I'm not sure when those will be scheduled.”
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Economic Council, declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
The overarching issue appears to be the Economic Council no longer wants the school to be located in its business park because of traffic and parking problems when parents pick up and drop their kids, and that disruptive and noisy students don’t belong in a business park.
An attempt to mediate the conflict by state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), a staunch supporter of charter schools, appears to have gone nowhere.
“We were very disappointed that Sen. Jeb Bradley's efforts to facilitate discussion were turned down by MWVEC,” said Gagnon.
The school, which serves 170 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, continues to be committed to their location at the Economic Council’s Tech Village campus and believes the school fits into the definition of economic development.
“In addition to attracting and retaining young families, we have also created more than 20 quality education jobs," said Gagnon.
"We want our families and educators to know that we are committed to working tirelessly to build a long-term, sustainable foundation for the school, and we look forward to a resolution to this issue that supports the shared missions of MWVEC and Northeast Woodland,” he said.
A letter from the Economic Council’s attorney in April lays out why the business development organization no longer wants the school on its property.
Thomas Pappas, of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer of Manchester, wrote, “After the school resumed in-class activities on September 2, the school has continued to disrupt and interfere with other tenants in the Tech Village, including the influx of cars twice a day that inhibits tenants’ access and parking as well as other activity by the school both outside and inside the building.”
Until recently, the Tech Village has been unsuccessful selling lots, of which it owns seven.
Last year, the Conway Planning Board approved a plan for Avesta Housing to build 156 workforce and senior housing units at the end of Technology Lane. This year, the Tech Village received a $200,000 federal grant to extend the road to the Avesta site.
The new road will also give access to two other lots, which the Redstone Group is buying for an office building.
The school also uses open space and trails that are part of the Tech Village but not designated as lots. The usage of that space is also being disputed by the Economic Council. The 61-acre complex is located across from Merrill Farm Resort on Route 16 in Conway.
Though no court dates have been set, Northeast Woodland is far from giving up.
“We continue to believe that Northeast Woodland is an excellent fit with MWVEC's goals of economic development and opportunity for the Mount Washington Valley region,” said Gagnon.
“We will continue, at a minimum, to hold MWVEC accountable to the obligations they put forward in the lease agreement signed by both parties.”
