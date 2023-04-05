04-05-23 MWV Rec Path medium

Snow still covers patches of the Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path along North-South Road in North Conway on Wednesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen decided Tuesday that pedal-assist ebikes will be allowed on the new rec path nearing completion in Conway. In addition, they specified the species of pet that will be allowed on the paved path.

The first phase of the MWV Trails Association’s 2.9-mile Conway Recreation Path runs from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart. It could be finished by June, depending on when Coleman can begin paving, Chris Meier, president of the association, said Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.