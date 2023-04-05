CONWAY — Selectmen decided Tuesday that pedal-assist ebikes will be allowed on the new rec path nearing completion in Conway. In addition, they specified the species of pet that will be allowed on the paved path.
The first phase of the MWV Trails Association’s 2.9-mile Conway Recreation Path runs from Cranmore to Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart. It could be finished by June, depending on when Coleman can begin paving, Chris Meier, president of the association, said Tuesday.
Meier and Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli, who is also a member of the trails association, discussed rules for the rec path with selectmen at their weekly meeting.
“With the upcoming opening of the rec path we need to decide uses on the rec path,” said Meier.
“As you know, we accepted CMAQ funds — Congestion Mitigation, Air Quality funds — which is a federal grant program, which dictates the uses you can have on the rec path. They have to be non-motorized uses,” he reminded the board.
Those uses include skis, bicycles, skateboards and roller blades. Motorized wheelchairs also got the nod.
Up for debate were Class 1 ebikes, which are equipped with electric motors that provide assistance only when the rider pedals and only until the bike reaches 20 mph.
The association’s board is in favor of allowing the ebikes because they allow people who otherwise couldn’t enjoy biking on the path to try it.
“The trails association board has met to determine whether it thinks is appropriate,” said Meier. “But you folks are the deciders of what is allowed on the path.”
DegliAngeli said ebikes are a “relatively new thing” and the selectmen will be asked this summer if they want to allow ebikes on town land.
The association won’t have anyone patrolling the trail but hope people will comply with rules that will be posted on signage.
Selectman John Colbath was skeptical. “That’s going to generate a lot of complaints from people that are going to have to be dealt with,” he said of the ebikes. Nevertheless, he made a motion to allow them, which passed 5-0.
Then DegliAngeli brought up the issue of pets. He said the path is 10 feet wide and people will be walking, running, scootering and so on. So the association board felt dogs should be leashed.
“It makes sense,” replied Selectman Steve Porter. “A lot of people think their pets are always under control, but when they see people on vehicles, regardless of whether it’s two wheels, one wheel or scooting around, they (the pets) get a little excited.”
Porter made the motion that dogs should be leashed, but then Selectman Carl Thibodeau suggested dogs might not be the only animals that people want to take for a stroll.
“Should that be non-equestrian pets?” Thibodeau wondered.
Meier responded, “There was an article about a woman who was walking her cat on all the ... peaks.”
He was referring to Melissa Elam and her “adventure cat,” Floki, who have climbed all of New Hampshire’s 48, 4,000-foot peaks.
Meier said if selectmen wanted to allow other animals at some point, that would be up to the board.
Meier also mentioned “the problem” of Petunia Pig in Jackson, who was escorted by Jackson police off of the Windy Hill cross-country ski trail in January.
Porter wondered if he should change his motion to allow other leashed animals to enjoy the trail.
“I do know of a couple people that have pet pigs as well as pet cats who like to go for walks, so would it be more beneficial if I change my motion for leashed pets?” asked Porter.
However, Meier asked the board to stay conservative.
“I don’t know enough about how leashed pigs or leashed other things other than dogs behave,” said Meier.
Selectmen approved leashed dogs on the trail 5-0.
Finally, DegliAngeli and Meier noted that the path cannot be closed for private events because federal money was used.
“We’ve been advised by the administrators of the federal grant that this is an alternative transportation corridor, which was granted CMAQ funds because it is ... a non-motorized transportation corridor,” said Meier. “If you close it off for a private event, it’s like closing off a public road. So we don’t want to do that.”
It was decided that a sub-committee of the association would make a recommendation on proposed events that don’t involve closing the trail. Then the event would require a second approval from selectmen. This passed 5-0.
