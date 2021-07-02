FRYEBURG, Maine — The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, based out of the airport in Fryeburg, will hold its grand opening today from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The airport is located at 210 Lyman Drive, just off Route 113 (Portland Street), about 4 miles south of downtown Fryeburg.
A grand opening fly-in, barbecue, open house, flight simulator demonstrations and a host of raffle prizes are scheduled to take place throughout the day. Public memberships will also be available.
“There a lot of fun things planned,” said Bergeron. “We’ll have coloring for kids, balsa-wood airplane kits and during lunch, from 11:30 a.m. on, Trails End Ice Cream will be on hand.”
Bergeron hopes Mother Nature will cooperate so flights can be given.
Glen Mori, a 1982 Kennett High graduate, who now lives in Windsock Village, plans to fly a Cessna 140 that he bought from Wylie Apt, owner of the now-defunct Mount Washington Airport where Settlers Green is now located, in 1981.
The academy, whose board includes Bergeron, Eric Meltzer, Jon Saxby, Rick Hiland and Frank Lunn, developed bylaws and registered with the New Hampshire secretary of state as a charitable non-profit organization.
It has raised over $80,000 in grants from local foundations and gifts from the board and developed a three-year budget to assure the financial success of the program, according to Bergeron.
Bergeron said the academy has a Redbird Simulator on which students can train. They started doing so this past winter.
So far, there are 47 student members from Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy.
The aviation academy plans to purchase a good used plane, a Cessna 172.
“We had originally thought it would cost between $30,000-$40,000 last year,” Bergeron said, “but since the pandemic (which led to more people learning to fly and buying their own aircraft), the cost, no pun intended, has taken off.
"Jon Saxby, who is an airline pilot for American Airlines, was in Florida and saw a Cessna 172 that had 1,500 hours on the motor (when you go get to 2,000 hours, you generally replace the motor) and it was owned by a sheriff’s department. He bid $61,000 for it, and it went for $81,000.”
The Aviation Academy received a big donation from Kennett graduate and ski-jumping coach Chip Henry.
“Chip was kind enough to donate a Grumman American aircraft for rehabilitation and training for students interested in pursuing a career as an aviation mechanic,” Bergeron said, adding the board of directors has established a budget for the aircraft rehabilitation.
“This two-seat Grumman trainer will undergo a complete refurbishment to airworthiness standards by our STEM aviation students,” the academy’s directors shared on Instagram. “We’re seeking tax-deductible donations of money and/or materials to help get this project off the ground. Sponsors will have their name or company logo prominently displayed on the finished product.”
Bergeron said the academy isn’t just for high school students.
"Over the last year, I've been receiving a lot of emails and phone calls from people who are interested in careers in aviation,” he said. "They want to learn to fly, they want to learn to be an air traffic controller, they want to be an aviation mechanic and whatever.
"Because of COVID, our service group has been really Kennett kids and Fryeburg Academy kids. We haven't had anybody from the public join the Academy, but now we're going to be opening up July 3 to the public.”
