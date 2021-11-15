PINKHAM NOTCH — Residents of Jackson along Route 16 north of the village toward Pinkham Notch were treated to an early season dusting of snow, part of an “Alberta clipper” than blanketed much of southern Canada and the northern U.S.
According to (New York) AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham, “While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground” in the higher elevations of northern New England.
Some readers shared photos on Facebook of snow in parts of the higher sections of Jackson.
While Pinkham Notch got less than an inch of snow that melted by mid-Monday morning, Bretton Woods on Saturday evening received at least 3 inches of snow in a “quick hitter” of a storm that coated U.S. Route 302 and was unplowed at the time. There was substantial snow at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Highland Center, with guests awakening Sunday morning to an early winter wonderland.
A spokesman for New Hampshire State Police’s Troop F in Twin Mountain said they had no reports of runoffs in the Bretton Woods area.
According to Andy Pohl, a meteorologist for the U.S. Weather Service in Gray, Maine, northern towns such as Jefferson received 3 inches of snow and Clarksville near Pittsburg had the highest snow total in Coos County with 3.3 inches.
He said the snow was isolated north of the notches and in higher elevations of the White Mountains and followed Friday’s rain event.
Jackie Bellefontaine, weather observer and education specialist for the Mount Washington Observatory, reported a top wind gust of 86 mph out of the southeast Friday evening.
In Saturday’s snow event, she said the weather station atop the 6,288-foot summit received 5 inches of snow with a top gust of 84 mph from the northwest.
“Winter has very definitely arrived on the summit,” she reported on local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show” Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, she told the Sun, “We are currently in the fog, with visibility of only 100 feet and a mixture of snow grains, snow and freezing fog,” with a wind chill of minus 6 degrees and a maximum wind gust of 53 mph from the west.
The U.S. National Weather Service is predicting partly sunny skies today for North Conway with a high near 44 degrees and winds of 5-10 mph from the west with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Skies will be clear tonight with a low around 21. Partly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday with a high near 44, with a chance of snow showers mixing with rain after 7 p.m.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
