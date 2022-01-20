CONWAY — Kennett ski jumpers will make history Friday night — they’ll be the first to soar off the newly named Chip Henry Ski Jump.
The Conway School Board voted 7-0 to name the jump off the Kancamagus
Highway after Henry, who has not only been the face of Kennett jumping for more than two decades but is widely regarded as one of the top jumping coaches in the country.
“I’m still not sure what to say,” Henry said when told of the board’s decision. “I’m incredibly humbled and feel so honored that people feel this way.”
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was among the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has coached the Eagles since 2002. He guided the Eagles to three state and national titles over the past four years and four titles overall (2009).
Friday’s meet, scheduled for 6 p.m., is Kennett’s lone home meet; however, the Eagles also will be the host school for a meet at the newly renovated Little Nansen Ski Jump in Milan next Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. It will be the first meet held there in 37 years.
Teams from Hanover, Plymouth, Concord, Sunapee and Merrimack Valley are expected to compete in the meets.
Kennett Athletic Directors Neal Weaver said Thursday an official dedication and unveiling of a sign will take place next winter.
Kennett’s home 20- and 30-meter jumps are located just beyond the Saco District Ranger Station on the opposite side of the road roughly a mile up the Kancamagus Highway.
The board agreed to form a naming committee comprising three school board members — Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw — as well as three school officials — Richard, Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter and Weaver — and community members Gredel Shaw and Lloyd Jones.
The committee met via Zoom on Jan. 6 to come up with five names. Suggestions were “Chip Henry Ski Jump,” “Roderick ‘Chip’ Henry Ski Jump,” “Chip Henry Ski Jumping Hill,” Roderick ‘Chip’ Henry Ski Jumping Hill” and “Chip Henry Hill.”
While the committee liked “Chip Henry Ski Jump,” it sought final approval from Henry, who agreed with the choice.
“I think very few people know me as Roderick,” he said. “Everyone calls me Chip.”
Capozzoli, chair of the co-curricular committee, spoke in favor of naming the jump for Henry.
“We are extremely fortunate that we have ski jumping in New Hampshire, it’s the only state that has ski jumping,” she said. “And we are fortunate that we actually have a team. I know traditionally, we wait until somebody is either retired or passed away. But I’d like to honor somebody who without this person I don’t know if we would have a team. I’d also like to recognize him for work that he has put into the ski jump and the hill itself.”
Capozzoli’s daughter Camden was a member of last year’s state and national championship ski jumping team. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team is crowned as national champ, too.
“(Henry) is a phenomenal coach,” Capozzoli said. “He just loves the sport. He is so passionate. He is amazing with the kids. You watch his athletes flourish from my daughter, who at first she was very timid, to doing her personal best by the end of the year.”
Henry installed power at the jump and purchased snow guns to make snow at the site.
“We do have highly efficient snowmaking guns,” said Henry, who made snow two nights in a row last week. “They actually use less electricity than it takes to turn the lights on (out at the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kancamagus Highway).”
The Kennett jump was built in 1960 and rebuilt in the mid-’70s with the help of the Eastern Slope Ski Club and others when Charlie Broomhall was Kennett’s head ski coach. The Conway School District became the proud owner of the jump in February 2009 when the school board voted unanimously to accept the Kennett Co.’s offer of 5.14 acres on the Kancamagus Highway, where the jump resides, just west of the Saco District Ranger Station.
“This is Chip’s passion,” Capozzoli said. “He was a ski jumper himself and has become a great coach. I strongly support naming the jump the Chip Henry Ski Jump.”
