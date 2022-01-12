CONWAY — A petition signed by more than half the student body at Kennett High School was submitted to the Conway School Board on Monday asking that student spectators be allowed to attend home basketball and hockey games.
With the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus being highly contagious, there has been a sharp rise in positive cases in the school district.
And while games are aired on Valley Vision and/or live-streamed on Kennett’s YouTube channel, some board members believe it’s time that the Eagles return to the stands.
Seniors Jack Martin and Ty Montowski attended Monday’s school board meeting and spoke during public comments.
“I started a petition to allow students to go back to hockey and basketball games,” Montowski said, He said they got 373 people to sign it, and with 719 kids at Kennett, “we did get over half of the school to sign it.”
Martin, who is student body vice president, told the board: “We are extremely appreciative of all the work that the staff has been doing for the last two years; we understand that it’s difficult. But as students, it’s also had a wide range of challenges. I know back during homecoming week (Oct. 1), at the football game, you could tell that students were very excited to get back to sporting games and have some school spirit. And I think that’s really needed right now, honestly.”
Martin pointed out that students gather in the cafeteria at lunchtime and have gathered several times in the gymnasium during fire drills. “We do not need full capacity at the sporting games — it could be 50 percent or 30 percent,” he said.
Martin added: “I know personally, a lot of students from Kennett have been traveling to away games just to see the boys and girls basketball teams and support them. And at a certain point, I think that becomes kind of more of a risk having students travel to other communities just to see sporting events.”
Kennett Principal Kevin Carpenter praised the boys, saying, “They were very polite, respectful. They came to me and said they want to start a petition — they did it absolutely the right way — and now they’ve submitted it.”
The school board’s co-curricular advisory subcommittee (Carpenter, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, Kennett Middle Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) meet every Thursday to review current conditions and determine who can attend games.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, each player has been permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators are required to wear masks at all times and be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers. No spectators from opposing teams are allowed at home games.
However, last week, the subcommittee voted to open up attendance to faculty and staff members (plus one immediate family member if they submit a request to Weaver), as well as KHS pep band members under the supervision of their band director. The pep band, under the director of Dr. Therese Davison, attended Monday’s home boys basketball game with Bishop Brady.
Richard told Martin and Montowski: “Gentlemen, great job, and you’re heard loud and clear.”
He added: “There are a lot of conversations about balancing the interests, and I think we’re getting closer to making that happen. And the numbers, I would love to see a little bit lower than what they are, but I think we’re going to work with the high school administration to work with the students so we can get people back and balance those interests.”
Larry Meader, Kennett girls’ basketball coach, said by phone Tuesday that Monday’s game against Bishop Brady in Concord marked the first time in five road games that another school had not allowed any student spectators to attend.
“At Merrimack Valley (on Jan. 3), students were allowed to attend but had to wear masks,” he said. “At Coe-Brown (on Jan. 5), it was unlimited fans and masks were not required. We’re supposed to got to Timberlane (in Plaistow) on Friday, and it’s no limit on spectators but masks are required.”
Having students in the Peter Ames Gymnasium would be novel to most of Meader’s current team.
“Other than Sam (Habert Jaques, a senior) and Sidney (Chin, a junior), I don’t have anyone that has ever played in front of their peers,” he said, adding, “Being able to do that is a huge part of high school sports.”
Meader would welcome spectators but cautioned they must follow the rules. “We can social distance if we pull out both sets of bleachers,” he said. “But you’ve got to wear masks at all time or else you’d lose the privilege. Having fans would certainly help us, especially in tighter games, but the most important thing is to keep everyone safe and in school.”
Under board member issues, Ryan Wallace made a motion to have the board instruct the co-curricular subcommittee to “come up with a mechanism so that kids can attend games.”
“I think it’s time that the kids are allowed to be part of their classmates and attend these games. I was at a game last week at Fryeburg Academy, and they were able to do. The kids go to school every day and wear the masks all day. Why can’t they do it in school just hours later? By wearing a mask, it’s nothing different than what they’re doing going through the school day,” he said.
Wallace believes 180 students could socially distance in bleachers set up to seat 900.
Capozzoli said the motion wasn’t necessary because the committee is already striving to find a safe pathway for students to attend homes games.
“Our job is to make sure, first and foremost, that you’re in the classroom,” she said, adding “We also have the public coming in (for games), so we have to have a balance. Do we say, ‘OK, we’re going to allow kids in, but no, we’re not going to allow the parents and the family?’ We have to have a balance.”
Wallace’s motion was defeated 5-2 with himself and Davison in the minority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.