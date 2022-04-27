CONWAY — March was competition month for career-tech students and the MWV Career and Technical Center Eagles knocked it out of the park this year, bringing home 38 medals across various disciplines that ran the gamut from health to culinary arts to education.
“For a little school up north, we really rocked it statewide,” Virginia Schrader, director of the center, told the Conway School Board at their April 11 meeting. “With 38 medals, there were people around the state asking, ‘Where do these people come from?’”
Of the students, she said, “I’m so very proud of them.”
Schrader invited the medal winners and their parents along with the career-tech instructors to Monday’s meeting.
Kelley Murphy, who teaches teacher education shared that five students — Remi Snowdon, Taylor Garland, Ivy Zipf, Katie Brooks and Jocelyn Henry — have qualified to go to the Educators Rising National Championships in Washington, D.C., in June after a strong showing at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on March 11.
Joining Murphy at the Conway School Board meeting was Brooks, who took first place in creative lecture, which Murphy said “is a fancy way of saying TED talk.
“It’s a five-minute conversation without notes. Her topic of conversation was how social-emotional learning has been impacted by the pandemic. Then she also placed second in children’s literature for K-3. She had to author and illustrate her own book from start to finish,” Murphy said.
She added: “Jocelyn Henry received third place in children’s literature K-3, and she had to author and illustrate her original work. And Remington Snowden took first place in Educators Rising Moment, which is when she speaks for up to five minutes on her ‘aha’ moment and what made her decide to go into education.”
Zipf placed third in children’s literature pre-K., while Garland took fourth place in the same category.
Meanwhile, automotive instructor Jim Harrington trained students to compete in automotive technology and small engines categories.
Dylan Sportum took second place in the small engines power sports competition, he said.
“Does he have a business card yet?” Superintendent Kevin Richard asked.
Joe Riddensdale, aviation and drafting teacher at KHS, introduced the SkillsUSA award winners.
“We have with us Reed Karnopp, he’s our carpentry gold medal winner and did an excellent job representing us,” he said. “Will Metz is our gold medal winner for drafting. And next two him is Devon Glackin, who is our silver medal winner for drafting. Brigitte Goldthorpe is our gold medal winner for architectural drafting. She’s also going to go on to compete in nationals in Atlanta this year.”
Unable to attend Monday was Adam Schmidt, who received a bronze medal for computer programming.
Kathleen Maynard’s Health Occupation Students of America earned five medals — Abby Novak won gold in behavioral health and Jocelyn Henry, bronze in medical law and ethics, and the Eagles swept the nutrition podium with Isabel Higgins winning gold, Jordan Meier, silver and Elizabeth Bouchard, bronze.
Corey Genest’s Future Business Leaders of America students saw Madeline McGrath take gold in career portfolio. She received a $500 scholarship to Lake Region Community College. Fabiana Dranville won bronze in business communication; Stella Keeler took bronze in organizational leadership, while Spencer Ogren placed fourth; and Sophia Hansen won silver in the introduction to FBLA.
In culinary arts under Chef Bryant Alden and Sous Chef Mary Donovan, MWV took third in the highly competitive NH ProStart Culinary Competition.
Team members were Liam Narducci, Annabelle Light, Tianna Calderon, Brayden McGaffigan and Evan Morin. The Eagles were awarded a three-credit course at White Mountain Community College ($750 value); a $1,000 scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America; and a $500 scholarship to Johnson & Wales University.
At the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) conference in Manchester, Greg Allain’s 15 marketing students brought home 17 medals.
Joce Anzaldi earned two first-place medals and took first overall in the entrepreneurship series and qualified for the ICDC, a national conference in Atlanta. Lilla Synnott won a gold medal in the quick serve exam; Kaia Chakravadhanula won a gold, silver and bronze medal and took first place overall in sports and entertainment marketing and qualified for ICDC.
Also, Kendall Krieger received a second-place medal and placed third overall in quick serve and is also an ICDC qualifier; Abigail Smith won three third-place medals and placed third overall in apparel and accessories marketing and qualified for ICDC; Kate Vaughan received a bronze medal in food marketing; Kendyl Shackford won a bronze in human resources; Spencer Ballou took third in the marketing communication series; and Nate Lynn won a bronze medal and finished third overall in restaurant and food service management and qualified for ICDC.
Anzaldi and Chakravadhanula will go to Atlanta at the end of the month to represent New Hampshire in entrepreneurship and sports and entertainment marketing.
Board member Joe Mosca tipped his cap to all the students for a job well-done.
“Thank you all for representing yourselves, your families and your school,” he said. “We greatly appreciate you. Thank you to all the parents who came out tonight because obviously without your support they wouldn’t be where they are,” Mosca said.
