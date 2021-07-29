CONWAY — For the first time since 2016 when the Beach Bums Arts Jubilee concert had to be canceled due to showers, Arts Jubilee’s board of directors on Thursday morning announced that Thursday night’s scheduled performances by John Davidson and the New Legacy Swing Band had been canceled.
The fireworks that were planned for the end of the Thursday night performances have been rescheduled for next Thursday for the 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Aug. 5, according to Arts Jubilee executive director Bobby Sheehan.
“The fireworks have been moved up to next week. We had considered rescheduling the New Legacy Swing Band but we could not get things to line up so it looks like we will have to wait to see them next year,” said Sheehan.
He said it was a shame that the nonprofit community entertainment series had to cancel because after taking a layoff last year due to the pandemic restrictions, Arts Jubilee’s 2021 season had been off to a strong start with attendance of over 1,000 for the opening show by the Classic Rock Orchestra July 15 and reported 1,393 aid for the second show featuring Dennis & Davey as the opening act and valley favorite Ceili Rain as the headliner for the July 22 concert.
“The decision to cancel is always a tough one but we made it in the early morning Thursday, as we had been in touch with the sound company, Cranmore and the fireworks folks. Because the weather looked so iffy, we made the actual decision last night to postpone the fireworks to next week and we were hoping we would have been able to sneak in the concert tonight if the weather changed but it wasn’t looking good with a 90 to 100 percent chance of rain smack in the middle of the concert so we made the decision to cancel,” said Sheehan Thursday afternoon.
“This rarely happens with Arts Jubilee as we usually are able to suck it up if there is a chance of rain or a passing shower and still hold the concert, but unfortunately Mother Nature strikes,” Sheehan added.
He said the decision was a joint one made by himself, the Arts Jubilee board and Cranmore with the input of the fireworks and sound company.
In addition to Sheehan, who took over from founding executive director Cindy Russell in 2018, members of the board are Marci Drew-Labrie, president; Andrea Sheehan, vice president; Mary Lee Johnson, treasurer; John Colbath, original board member; Kimball Packard, who served when Arts Jubilee was founded in 1983 and who is now back on the board; Ryan Hill, Wendell Walker, Terry Sherlock and Linda Walker.
“We had an email chain going and then made the decision this morning. The consensus was to cancel,” said Sheehan.
The performance by 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Aug. 5 will feature local performer Jeremy Holden as the opening act at 6 p.m. and fireworks after the 7 Bridges’ show. The series concludes with the Motown-Memphis soul band Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations on Aug. 12, with local act the Riley Parkhurst Duo as the opening show.
Sheehan downplayed some comments that were posted on Facebook about the finale of the popular Ceili Rain show last week which raised issues with the sound company turning off the band’s sound because the show had gone past 10 p.m. “We are moving past that. It was a matter of poor communication by everybody. Ceili Rain handled it professionally, and ended their concert with an acoustic rendition of their song, ‘Thanks,’ which many people thought was the plan anyway. so, we have moved on,’ said Sheehan.
For further information, go to artsjubilee.org or find them on Facebook.
