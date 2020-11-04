BOSTON — The final tally is in from the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division and its partners, over the course of four hours, collected 115,944.24 pounds — or over 57 tons — of expired, unused, unwanted prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges at 586 collection sites throughout New England.
This is in comparison to the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in September 2010, when the division collected 25,810 pounds of unwanted drugs.
“Thanks to the public, over 57 tons of unwanted, expired, unused prescription drugs, electronic vaping devices and cartridges have now been taken out of harm’s way across New England,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse," Boyle said.
" These events are only made possible through the hard work of our law enforcement, coalitions and community partners and DEA thanks each and every one of them for their efforts in making this initiative a huge success.”
The following is a breakdown of collected weights in pounds for the six New England States:
Connecticut — 8,002.5 pounds
Massachusetts — 40,284.81 pounds
Maine — 40,100 pounds
New Hampshire — 16,840 pounds
Rhode Island — 6,218.70 pounds
Vermont — 4,498.23 pounds
Total: 115,944.24 pounds
According to Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley, who helmed the drug takeback drive-through at the Jackson Grammar School, "We had a 'better than expected' turnout and recovered 122 pounds of drugs and medicines that otherwise, would have ended up in land fills, water systems or could have been inadvertently diverted.
"We would like to thank all the participants and look forward to doing it again in April," Perley said.
