CONWAY — The man accused of driving drunk into the Conway Public Library has been charged by the Carroll County Attorney’s Office in the death of his passenger.
On March 31 at 12:15 a.m., a pickup allegedly driven by 31-year-old Harold Hill Jr. of Harrison, Maine, crashed into the 121-year-old library, toppling columns and killing Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, a popular local gymnastics coach.
Hill was initially charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. On Tuesday afternoon, the county attorney filed criminal complaints for negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury against Hill.
The aggravated driving while intoxicated complaint signed by Jeffrey Garrett Tynes alleges that Hill while intoxicated crashed into Conway Public Library and suffered an “open forearm fracture.”
A probable cause statement by Conway Police Detective Richard Theberge said that Sgt. Michale Boucher and patrol officers were dispatched to the library at about 15 minutes after midnight for the report of the crash. The officers noted “extreme damage to the library and to the pickup.” Theberge added that two “enormous stone pillars were smashed into pieces” and fell on the pickup.
“It was clear that the pickup had struck the library at high speed, causing a very violent crash,” said Theberge.
Boucher reportedly saw Hill mumbling and that Barron, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was “unconscious and unresponsive” and also had irregular breathing.
“During this time, Sgt. Boucher observed cases of Bud Light and Twisted Tea bottles behind the driver’s seat, as well as open bottles throughout the vehicle,” said Theberge. “The interior of the pickup smelled of an alcoholic beverage.”
According to Theberge, the driver, later identified as Hill, complained that his leg hurt and asked to be removed from the truck. Theberge said Hill’s leg was pinned and the fire department would have to remove him.
Boucher replied that his passenger was in “bad shape: and rescue personnel were needed.
“I don’t care! Get me out of the f------ truck,” Hill reportedly said twice.
After Barron was placed on a stretcher, Boucher saw that Barron appeared to have skull fracture and would probably succumb to her injuries.
Hill denied drinking.
“Due to the nature of the events on scene, Sgt. Boucher began to video record the scene,” Theberge reported. “During this time, the operator said to Boucher, ‘I don’t need a f------ video tape. Get you f------- loser. Why are you videoing?’”
Hill and Barron were taken to Memorial by ambulance. Theberge said based on tire tracks, it appeared the truck was traveling south on Route 16, approached the Conway Irving gas station at high speed, drove over the center median, across Route 16, over the sidewalk onto the lawn and crashed into the steps and pillars where the truck deflected to the south and came to rest in a shrub.
Theberge noted that it appears Hill was driving faster than the 30 mph speed limit.
A bystander that patrolman Mackenzie Kessler spoke with spotted the truck swerving by Merrill Farm Resort on Route 16.
Boucher went to the hospital and spoke to Hill, who by this time was calmed down.
“Hill told Sgt. Boucher that his floor mat had gotten stuck under the brake pedal, which is inconsistent with what Hill stated on scene,” said Theberge adding Hill refused to speak with Boucher after Boucher asked where Hill and Barron had come from. Hill also refuses to comply with sobriety testing.
Police Chief Chris Mattei, who was at the crash scene, looked at the floor mat and it wasn’t under the brake pedal.
Hill asked Boucher how Barron was doing and Boucher replied that ER staff were “working hard to save Barron,” Theberge said.
Barron had a brain bleed. She was in a coma and was to be moved to Maine Medical Center.
Police got a warrant from Judge Charges Greenhalgh to draw Hill’s blood. Theberge said Boucher overheard the doctor tell Hill that the blood alcohol result was .233, meaning there was a “significant amount of alcohol” in this blood.
Hill met with a bail commissioner and was released on personal recognizance and given a court date of Thursday, April 21, at 9 a.m. in Carroll County Superior Court.
Further investigation allegedly revealed that Hill had been at O Club Bar & Grill in North Conway on the night of March 30 and had rung up a $230 tab. He left at about 11:15 p.m. police say.
“As Hill is leaving the O Club Bar and Grill, he s observed having issues with his balance as he steps off the curbing into the parking lot, and having to sidestep to maintain his balance,” wrote Theberge.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission suspended O Club’s liquor license and scheduled a hearing about the status of the liquor license for Friday, April 22, at 1 p.m.
The Sun asked liquor commission spokesperson E.J. Powers of Montagne Powers of Manchester, what the possible penalties are.
“The penalties could range from fines, mandatory training to further suspension of the license,” said Powers, adding the hearing is open to the public and the results will also be made public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.