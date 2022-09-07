CONWAY — People driving through North Conway may wonder why yellow left-turn arrows have cropped up at stoplights in town. Many might think it's because the signal is temporarily out of service.
But that's not the case, said New Hampshire Department of Transportation Traffic Engineer/Administrator Bill Lambert.
North Conway resident Pam McCarthy asked Lambert in an email why flashing yellow lights were installed on Route 302 and 16 near CVS and turning into the Irving across from Hannaford. The lights also flash at the signal near Walmart and Eagles Way.
"Turning is very dangerous due to the flow of (Route) 16 traffic," said McCarthy. "Before you can turn, the light is green and traffic is coming at you. Green arrows have been left off for turning!"
Coincidentally, the Sun had contacted Lambert about the new lights just hours before McCarthy did.
Lambert explained the rationale in a series of emails and phone conversations with the Sun.
"The signal changes have been implemented over the past month or so as part of the traffic impact mitigation for the new Market Basket," said Lambert of the new grocery store being constructed near Settlers Green.
"All of the traffic signals along US 302 and US 302/NH 16 to Barnes Road were modified ... so, six locations."
But, he said, more could be added in Conway, and more will be added around the state as New Hampshire updates its traffic signals.
"The next likely location in Conway would be the intersection of U.S. 302 with N.H. 113 as that traffic signal is overdue for an upgrade," said Lambert.
Flashing yellow arrows are a new type of display for traffic signals that allow for "permissive left turns." Permissive left turns are those where vehicles can turn left if there is no oncoming traffic. Previous to the FYAs, there were green lights with a "companion sign" that would say 'left turns yield on green circle."
However, drivers didn't seem to understand the green light and sign. Many drivers would just see the green light and assume they had the right of way even if they didn't, and this led to crashes.
Prior to putting in the FYAs, the DOT tried addressing the crashes with "protected" left turns. That means stopping all the conflicting traffic, but doing so led to congestion.
"Studies completed in the Northwest and other states determined that the FYA display was much more intuitive (than the green light and sign)," said Lambert by email.
"Drivers seemed to understand the need to yield to oncoming traffic."
Put simply, the FYA was an attempt to signal drivers that they could use their discretion to turn left.
"If you can see the opposing traffic, and there is nobody coming, you can make a left turn," said Lambert, adding the benefit is also that opposing traffic can flow better because cars in those lanes will be interrupted less frequently. "It's much more efficient."
According to Lambert, New Hampshire was the first state in the Northeast to implement FYAs, and it has been successful so far.
He said the FYAs were a viable solution to the traffic issue in North Conway.
"As I am sure you are aware, there is little room to add capacity to U.S. 302 and N.H. 16 in North Conway by traditional means of adding lanes," said Lambert.
"One of few tools available to mitigate additional traffic is the optimization of traffic signal phasing and timing. Using the FYA display to reintroduce and/or add permissive left turn phasing is one of those tools," he said.
The Sun asked selectmen about the yellow flashing lights at their meeting on Tuesday.
Selectmen John Colbath and Steve Porter were also wondering what the state's rationale was.
"I'm sure the thought process is to regulate stacking, but I see an awful lot of chicken going on when you're heading down the strip," Porter said.
Colbath asked Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli why the state added the FYAs.
"They are trying to improve the efficiency of the lights," said DegliAngeli.
Asked if he thinks the new lights are working as intended, DegliAngeli replied data should be collected to find out.
"I drove through them, and they seemed to work, but I understand what a yellow blinking light means," said DegliAngeli.
Cobath added, "It means go for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.