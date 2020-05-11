CONWAY — Is the valley’s largest and most experienced law firm open and doing business during the COVID-19 virus?
“Absolutely,” notes Ken Cargill, senior attorney at Cooper Cargill Chant, who represents hundreds of businesses throughout the Mount Washington Valley.
“COVID19 has certainly brought many challenges to area businesses. However, it has also brought situations requiring quick, informative advice and counsel,” he said.
This has included counsel on PPP (Payment Protection Program) loans and other brand-new government loan programs, as well as employment retention issues. "It is essential that businesses properly account for and utilize loan payments for precisely what the loan program allows,” said Cargill.
Law firm partner Andy Dean alone has closed over 25 recent loans for programs processed through the Mt. Washington Economic Council.
In the firm's estate planning, wills and trusts area, partner Leslie Leonard notes, "With the COVID crisis, people who had not gotten around to getting their estate planning done, suddenly realized now was the time. We provide assistance to clients over the phone in gathering necessary information to evaluate their needs, then discuss a plan with clients either online or on the phone, prepare and revise documents with clients reviewing them at home, so that when they come to the office, all they have to do is sign.”
On nice days, this can be done outside on the Cooper Cargill Chant front porch. On bad days, a separate outside door leads to a conference room isolated from the rest of the firm. “It works very, very well,” says Leonard.
"Cooper Cargill Chant," says partner Paul Chant, "is open and very ready to help. We will all get through this. Our best to all.
For more information, call (603) 356-5439, or go to coopercargillchant.com.
