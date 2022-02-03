CONWAY — On Saturday, an Eagle will be suiting up for the Beijing Winter Games. Center Conway’s Sean Doherty will compete in his third Olympics as a biathlete.
Doherty is keeping an impressive Olympic streak alive — a Mount Washington Valley athlete has competed in every Winter Olympic Games since 1994.
Carl Swenson of North Conway skied cross-country in Lillehammer, Norway, in 1994; Marcus Nash of Fryeburg, Maine, skied cross-country there with Swenson and in 1998 in Nagano, Japan; Swenson skied again in 2002 in Salt Lake City and 2006 in Torino, Italy; Leanne Smith of Conway skied alpine in 2010 in Vancouver, Canada, and in 2014 in Sochi, Russia.
Doherty, 26, was the youngest member ever named to the U.S. Olympic biathlon team when he competed in Sochi at the age of 18. He went on to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.
The son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, Doherty is one of four men named to the U.S. Olympic squad.
Doherty took time out of his hectic schedule for an interview with the Sun on Wednesday.
CDS: What events will we see you competing in at these Games?
Doherty: The first event (Saturday, Feb. 5, live on the Peacock channel at 4 a.m.) is the mixed relay where I will be the third leg. Then we have the individual on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and the sprint on Saturday, Feb. 12, and the pursuit the next day. (Plus) the men’s relay on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and hopefully the mass start on Friday, Feb. 18. It's quite a full schedule.
CDS: What do you like about the Olympics?
Doherty: There are many things to like about the Games, I enjoy seeing so many athletes in one place and being a part of Team USA and representing my country as well as all of the people who helped me get here. It is also fun to see the different clothing. The village is quite the winter fashion show.
CDS: How has this season gone, from your perspective?
Doherty: The season has been a bit up and down but overall trending in the right direction now.
CDS: This is your first Olympics as a member of the National Guard, is that a difficult balancing act?
Doherty: The National Guard is incredibly supportive of me competing here at the Olympics. I am very fortunate to have their support and their understanding while I am abroad competing.
CDS: A three-time Olympian is a pretty big deal. What does this honor mean to you?
Doherty: It is a distinct privilege to compete in my third Olympics. It means a great deal to represent the USA on this stage but also to represent the team behind me that allowed me to be successful and reach this level. Now also being a member of the Army, I have another team that supports me, and I am very proud to represent. I could not have gotten here without so many people and I think of that every day.”
CDS: What is your pre-race routine?
Doherty: The pre-race routine is pretty simple. Morning run first, then meals. Prepare my equipment/clothing. Dry firing and some mental preparation. Then we are at the venue, and it's the same as always, ski test, zero, warm-up and race. Less is more on race day.
CDS: The biathlon venue is at about 1,700 meters at the Olympics. What impact has that had on the team's preparation/conditioning strategies?
Doherty: We were training at a similar altitude before we arrived. All the teams trained around this elevation so that way we would be adapted before we got here.
CDS: How will this venue compare to other courses you have competed on?
Doherty: It is a unique course with lots of gradual terrains. There are not many other World Cup courses like it, to be honest, which is fun. The landscape is similar to Soldier Hollow in Utah. But as you might observe on TV, they have planted thousands of trees in a grid format, so that is distinctive.
CDS: What are your “takeaways” as an athlete from Kennett High and the Mount Washington Valley?
Doherty: One thing that I will always have from racing in high school and the MWV is no fear of fast downhills and difficult corners. New Hampshire prepared me well from an early age. I am also reminded that I was fortunate to grow up in an area with a culture of skiing. It allowed me to work with some very good skiers/coaches as a youngster and develop good habits from the start.
CDS: Do you have any competitions in the U.S. after the Games?
Doherty: Yes, we have three more World Cups after the Games and U.S. Nationals the last week of March. Lots more racing to do.
CDS: What is the toughest part of the competition? What is the best part?
Doherty: The toughest part of the competition is usually the last lap. Especially at this elevation, the last lap is 110 percent. The best is when you execute a complete race from start to finish. Then you can go home satisfied that you did all you could. Giving yourself the very best chance of performing well.
CDS: Big Dave Hausman would like to send you a 33rd Street sandwich (roast turkey breast, BLT) but is not sure how it will travel.
Doherty: I would love a 33rd, that would be such a treat while being so far from home. I am already looking forward to getting one when I am back in town.
CDS: Did you imagine yourself as an Olympian when you first started competing? Was it your goal?
Doherty: I did not imagine myself as an Olympian as I did not really know what that would be like. But I always wanted to compete at the Games.
CDS: What do you miss most about the MWV? What do you appreciate most about having been raised in the MWV?
Doherty: I always miss something about the familiarity of home. The landscape, the people, all of the memories from where you grew up. As I travel to many far-off places, I am always reminded that there is no place quite like home. The MWV is perhaps more subtle and down-to-earth than the exotic Alps of Europe; nonetheless, it remains a very beautiful place, close to my heart.
CDS: Any advice for kids just starting this journey?
Doherty: I am no expert in life coaching. I would say to pursue all of the opportunities your talents provide. Create your own path and see what you can make of it.
Students and staff at Pine Tree School in Center Conway created a video in support of Doherty, a former Panda. To view it, go to youtube.com/watch?v=OAZjf61rpDQ.
