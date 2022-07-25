CONWAY — Officers swarmed the Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery building last Saturday for the report of a home invasion, but the police chief said Monday the report was unfounded.
According to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei, approximately 4:40 p.m. a caller reported two people had entered into the multi-floor apartment at 1620 East Main Street in Center Conway without permission to do so.
"The caller advised that he believed the individuals entered through a second floor window and may have been armed," said Mattei.
"Officers arrived and were able to get the caller and his young family member out of the apartment and establish a perimeter around the building.
Mattei continued, "Once other officers arrived to assist, Conway police canine Summit assisted in entering and clearing the apartment. No sign of forced entry was discovered and no individuals were located within the building.
"The complaint was unfounded, and there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time," he said.
Among the witnesses was North Conway resident who asked that the Sun not use his name. He said the traffic coming west was "bumper to bumper" Saturday evening.
"As we got closer to where the incident happened, we saw state police along with Conway PD and a few of the officers had there assault rifles and gear on them as we passed by," said the North Conway man. "It seemed that whatever incident happened was over. I think we caught the tail end of it."
Mattei said he would like to thank the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, NH State Police and Fish and Game and the Bartlett Police Department for their help in swiftly setting up the perimeter.
According to its website, MWV Supports Recovery is a Non-Profit Recovery Community Organization that offers peer recovery support, and sober living housing for women, which opened in 2018.
The incident took place at a private apartment in the building, not Endeavor House, according to MWV Director of Programs Rose Normandin, who on Monday gave the Sun this statement:
"A tenant of one of the homes on the property of MWV Supports Recovery suspected that someone had entered their home and was armed. All of the residents of the Endeavor House were accounted for and deemed safe and the incident is under investigation."
