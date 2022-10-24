CONWAY — Daniel Bacon (R-Chatham), incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) and incumbent Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) made their case for election to N.H. House District 2 in a debate in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway last Friday.

Moderated by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, the debate was broadcast live over the Sun’s Facebook page. Valley Vision intends to air it several times leading up to the election.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.