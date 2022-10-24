CONWAY — Daniel Bacon (R-Chatham), incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett) and incumbent Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) made their case for election to N.H. House District 2 in a debate in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway last Friday.
Moderated by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, the debate was broadcast live over the Sun’s Facebook page. Valley Vision intends to air it several times leading up to the election.
District 2 now represents Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson and Sandwich. Guerringue asked the group if Sandwich was a good fit for the district.
“Sandwich is a very good fit” said McAleer, who is seeking a second term in Concord. “It actually is very similar in demographics to Jackson and Bartlett.”
“Is it because it’s got a lot of Democrats?” Guerringue quipped.
“There are a lot of Democrats,” McAleer agreed. “There a lot of retirees who do vote Democratic. It’s amazing how many people I met there that are living in the house their parents bought as a second home, and then they retired and moved up here.”
Burroughs, who is seeking a third term, said: “I’m excited to have Sandwich. Again, it’s very Democratic, so of course Chris and I are happy about it. ... Geographically, I don’t think it made any sense, but I’m very happy to have them in the mix.”
“I don’t mind at all,” said Chandler, a former two-time Speaker of the House whom Burroughs bested at the polls in 2018. “There are a lot of Republicans, and they will come out with the vote from time to time and we’re hoping to get them. … I’m not completely unknown there but it’s going to be an uphill battle for me in Sandwich.”
“I think geographically it seems a little odd and that was my question when I heard the district was split off like that,” said Bacon, who has run for rep twice before.
Bacon and Chandler were asked why they didn’t run in the primary. Chandler received over 60 write-in votes, while the Republican Party appointed Bacon to fill the other GOP opening on the ballot.
“Despite what Anita has said in various emails, I knew nothing about the attempt, organized by some of my friends,” said Chandler.
He said he asked his family and friends if he should run, and his oldest granddaughter, Ella, who is at Boston University, told him: “Pappa, if you want to do this, do it if you want to, because you won’t have many years left.”
Bacon said: “I know the Republicans have done a fair amount in Concord, a good job, I think. I’d be happy to go down and serve (if elected).”
Burroughs and McAleer were asked what they have done for Bartlett and Jackson as a state representative.
Burroughs shared that she got a call from a constituent during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic who had just $30 left in their bank account and was having a problem receiving unemployment funds. She was able to help the person. “I find that really rewarding. And I will stop everything I’m doing when I get a call like that for help,” she said.
She and McAleer both were proud to have stood up against legislation that would have short-term rental legislation that would have taken local decision-making away from the towns.
“There was some bullying going on. I thought that was the right thing to do for Bartlett and Jackson,” Burroughs said.
“I’m a real estate agent,” McAleer said, “And I voted against the new short-term rental bill as well. I thought they were going to add a lot more local control, but they didn’t.”
One big difference between the Republican and Democratic candidates was their thoughts on HB 1431, parental notification bill.
The N.H. House rejected it in May, with 13 Republicans joining Democrats to sink a proposal the Senate passed on partisan lines that would allow parents to be kept in the loop, but which opponents said would result in teachers being required to “out” students’ gender identity concerns to their parents.
According to the N.H. Bulletin, Gov. Chris Sununu had vowed to veto the bill, citing concerns from his Attorney General that it would unlawfully target students for their gender identity. “Anita and Chris voted no on the parents’ bill of rights, which gives the parents more say on their children’s education,” Bacon said, indicating he supported it.
Burrolughs said the bill was about student privacy. “Let’s say a child may be questioning their sexuality, maybe they think they’re transgender, and they confide to a trusted person in the school system. Let’s say it’s a high school student. And that bill would have required that person in the school to report that to the parents. There are some situations where it would just be a terrible situation for a child.”
“I agree with Anita on that,” McAleer said. “I think that’s a very dangerous, very slippery slope to go down.”
But Chandler said: “I am a strong supporter of parental rights and am in strong disagreement with my opponents on the other side of the aisle regarding a child talking to his teacher about the issues that they mentioned, I can’t think of any reason much stronger than the teacher having to report that to a parent. I just can’t imagine something is difficult as that is for one the child, the parents and the school system to not have the parents know that that’s going on, and I just strongly believe that it should be.”
Bacon added “I just believe that a parent has to be in control of what’s going on with their children.”
Chandler said: “The chair of the state Democratic Party, Mr. (Ray) Buckley was quoted in the press saying that part of the reason that these parents can’t be notified is that the kids will be beaten and killed by the parents. Now that’s pretty irresponsible, in my opinion.”
“I actually agree with you, Gene,” Burroughs said. “I think Mr. Buckley should not have said that. I think it was it was really over-the-top outrageous.”
