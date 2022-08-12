CONWAY — A former selectman spoke to the town of Conway bathroom committee Tuesday about a previous plan to add public facilities to the new North Conway Community Center building, which was then in the planning stages and which opened in 2015.
Mike DiGregorio told the committee — which was sanctioned by a town vote last spring to look into spending $400,000 on town restrooms — that on May 1, 2012, when he was on the board, selectmen approved a lot line adjustment for the North Conway Community Center contingent on a deed that says the town has the right to put public bathrooms at the building until 2032.
Minutes show DiGregorio made the motion to add the 2032 deadline as to not obligate the community center forever.
"I think it's pretty clear that there was some agreement between the selectmen's office and the community center," said DiGregorio. "The problem is, after doing a little research on the deed, that never got put in."
DiGregorio said every year the town votes to give the North Conway Community Center $65,000, so perhaps the NCCC would be amenable to revisiting the agreement even if they aren't legally obligated to.
Another set of minutes from January 2012 says the building would have public bathrooms and access when the building had opened.
Committee member Jac Cuddy replied that the minutes might be referring to a previous building plan iteration that didn't come to fruition and predated the plan for the building that exists now.
"I think this gives you guys a little guidance to go to the board of directors of the community center and try to negotiate something," said DiGegorio.
After a discussion, the committee agreed that member Tad Furtado would contact NCCC Board chair Sheryl Kovalik about the issue. Furtado said he'd heard rumors of the deal but no one could prove it.
"Looks like you sort of found a smoking gun that people haven't been able to find," said Furtado to DiGregorio.
Kovalik told the Sun in an email that the NCCC board and Furtado are to meet next week.
NCCC Executive Director Carrie Burkett, who recently announced she was leaving to take a job at the hospital, said, "The restrooms are generally open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
"They have been closed to public use during regular summer camp hours Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m -3:30 p.m. for the security of the building and safety of the campers," she added.
"We opened the building during after-care camp hours 3:30-5 p.m. as the smaller group of campers only occupied the gym and art room. The restrooms have been open Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. when campers were on field trips," Burkett said.
Bathroom committee members said they NCCC would have to build an addition to add public bathrooms that don't give access to the rest of the building.
In the meantime, the Whitaker Meeting House is now serving as a satellite public restroom just north of the village.
The selectmen's executive assistant, Krista Day, told the committee that Whitaker Meeting House is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. because they found a second person to staff the building part-time.
She said her most current usage numbers were from July 29-31 and said about 60 people per day were using the bathroom. The Whitaker bathrooms will be open until Columbus Day.
"I don't think two every 15 minutes is heavy use," said committee member Mark Hounsell.
Other committee members, like Furtado and Eliza Grant, said Whitaker is actually being well-used and may be used more than porta-potties at some recreation sites.
Town Manager John Eastman said he's never heard of anyone complaining about a lack of bathrooms and noted that the New England Ski Museum also has public bathrooms that are funded by the business community.
During the meeting, Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Cruz said she would work on an anonymous survey of North Conway Village businesses, asking them how often people ask to use their facilities and what their response to the request is.
Committee members said that during the height of the pandemic, businesses were reluctant to allow the public in but now they seem more amenable to letting people use their bathrooms.
Cuddy said that he'd "hate" to see the town spend a lot of money on public bathrooms until there's more information to say there's a need. He suggested the committee gather numbers and evaluate them in October.
Grant agreed.
"I'd rather see us have good long-term, sustainable utilization of what we have rather than creating something," said Grant.
Hounsell also said he hope the money doesn't have to be spent.
The money will be returned to taxpayers if not spend by the end of December. That concerned Selectman John Colbath, who said after being brief by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, "I have a feeling we're going to come to the end of the year and we're not going to have the solution. And then we're going to have a high risk of lapse in the money."
