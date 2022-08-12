bathroom committee 8922

Former Conway selectman Mike DiGregorio makes a point at a Conway Bathroom committee meeting Tuesday as chair Mary Carrey Seavey looks on. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — A former selectman spoke to the town of Conway bathroom committee Tuesday about a previous plan to add public facilities to the new North Conway Community Center building, which was then in the planning stages and which opened in 2015. 

Mike DiGregorio told the committee — which was sanctioned by a town vote last spring to look into spending $400,000 on town restrooms — that on May 1, 2012, when he was on the board, selectmen approved a lot line adjustment for the North Conway Community Center contingent on a deed that says the town has the right to put public bathrooms at the building until 2032.

