CONWAY — On the opening day of the filing period for county and state elected office, Mike DiGregorio and Joe Mosca, both of Conway, announced they are running for state representative.
DiGregorio’s announcement came in the form of an email from the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee. “After much consideration with my family and friends, I have decided to enter my name for consideration as a New Hampshire state representative from Conway,” said DiGregorio, who currently serving as a commissioner for the Conway Village Fire District.
Meanwhile, Mosca, who sits on the Conway School Board, filed Wednesday as an independent for one of the three open representative seats covering Conway. The longtime Republican said he is choosing to leave the GOP.
“I’m disenfranchised with today’s Republican Party,” he said by phone. “I’ve been a Republican since 1976, but I don’t like the right wing of the party. It’s not the party I’ve been involved in for almost 50 years.”
To run as an independent, candidates need to file the declaration of intent with the Secretary of State by June 10 at 5 p.m. and pay a $2 administrative fee. The candidate then has to collect 150 nominations from the district and submit those before Aug. 10 — the last day to submit signed nomination papers to supervisors of the checklist in each town or city.
The filing period for candidacy for New Hampshire’s State Primary and General elections is June 1-10. The State Primary Election will take place on Sept. 13, followed by the State General Election on Nov 8.
Also planning to run again are incumbent state Reps. Steven Woodcock and Tom Buco, both Democrats, and Karen Umberger, a Republican.
DiGregorio, 59, grew up in Conway and graduated from Kennett High. He began serving in local elected office in Conway in the 1980s with stints on the municipal budget committee and planning board.
Since then, he has also served as a selectman and on the school board. He is vice chair of the Carroll County Republican Committee.
DiGregorio runs a business called Solar Conserves, is starting a new local oil burner business and continues to work for Consolidated Communications, which he has for over 30 years.
For the past last five years, Mosca has been the manager of the Wentworth Golf Club in Jackson.
Mosca served on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee for nine years.
Currently, Conway is in House District 2, which consists of Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Hale’s Location.
But this year the districts were reformed in the wake of the 2020 Census. So, those who win the election to represent Conway will be in House District 1, which will have three seats.
Conway has also been served by floterial House District 7 that covers the northern half of Carroll County. This seat is held by Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson). However, with redistricting, Conway will no longer have floterial representation.
Buco, who is also a Conway Village Fire District commissioner, said Wednesday he was getting ready to file for re-election. “As member of the finance committee I get to have an influence on all the programs to make sure we are getting the money we are entitled to back in this district.”
Buco said he and DiGregorio get along but have policy differences.
Umberger also plans to run again and hopes to remain chair of the finance committee “Our tasks for next year is to build a budget,” said Umberger, adding she wants the state to live within its means while providing the necessary services to its people.
Woodcock said: “I have vigorously developed, supported and advocated for; programs to provide fairness in school funding, the elimination of discrimination, improving the quality of life for seniors, providing women the right to their own health care decisions, open and transparent government, improving resources throughout the UNH higher education system, correcting the problems at the East Conway Road/Route 302 intersection, providing support for citizens who are food insecure, creating opportunities for workforce housing development and many other important local and state issues.”
Republican and Democrat candidates for state rep must file with their town clerks. The Conway Town Clerk’s Office will be closed June 8 for in-house training sessions.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
