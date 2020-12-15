CONWAY — The developer who seeks to bring a Market Basket supermarket to North Conway is hoping the state Supreme Court will rule on the North Conway Grand Hotel's latest appeal of a lower court decision and suggests that if that happens, ground could be broken this spring and possibly sooner.
Three lawsuits filed by Bellevue Properties, owners of the North Conway Grand, have stalled the project for years. The first two suits were resolved in favor of the town and Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian, developer of the proposed Market Basket store, which would go in behind Settlers Green Streetside in North Conway.
In the third suit, filed last November, Bellevue claimed its easement rights could not be repealed by a 2017 town vote taken to discontinue the road without its written consent.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius dismissed the suit in May.
Bellevue asked for reconsideration. That request was denied Aug. 28.
Its appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court — Bellevue Properties Inc. v 13 Green Street Properties (Settlers) — was filed Sept. 25.
Barsamian said in October it was unclear how long the appeal might take but hoped it would be less than a year. But he suspected the courts are backed up because of COVID-19.
Had the hotel given up, a Market Basket store could have been open in North Conway by November 2021. In October, Barsamian said that within the next 30 days, he would decide whether to proceed with construction regardless of the appeal. He said he liked his chances in the case because Ignatius granted his motion to dismiss, adding it's difficult to prevail on a motion to dismiss.
Asked last Friday for an update Barsamian said he is still optimistic that he will prevail in court. But he has decided to await the outcome of the appeal before getting going on the project, and he and Market Basket will make a decision on when to break ground after that happens.
Asked if ground could be broken this winter, Barsamian said: “It doesn’t save us that much time,” and he added that a winter start isn’t practical for him or for Market Basket. “Our goal is once the winter breaks, we will have a shovel in the ground.”
He said if the weather is good, it’s possible work could start as early as February. Asked how long it might take to open the store from the time construction starts, Barsamian said less than a year.
“If we don’t think we can get open by November/December, Market Basket might want to wait until April of the following year,” said Barsamian. “We really don’t know. It depends on when we get the shovel in the ground and what’s on Market Basket’s plate. That will determine how fast we go and when they open.”
He said Market Basket is in the process of opening “a number” of stores elsewhere, and the North Conway project had fallen out of its “slot” in the construction queue because of all the lawsuits.
In fact, Market Basket said Dec. 5 on Facebook it was “excited” to announce the opening of its 84th location in Maynard, Mass. Right now, the closest Market Basket to North Conway is 35 miles away in Plymouth. The company operates throughout New England.
“We were supposed to be open last year or this year,” said Barsamian of the North Conway store. “Because of this delay, the community doesn’t have a Market Basket, and it’s all on the hotel’s shoulders.”
Bellevue was represented by Roy Tilsley and Brett Allard of Bernstein Shur of Manchester and Settlers by Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord.
Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine, represented the town in several of the suits.
Bellevue's appeal raised the following issues:
• Did the trial court err in ruling that the appellant's appeal of the Town of Conway’s vote to discontinue a public way (Bellevue Properties, Inc. v. Town of Conway, et. al., Carroll, SS., Docket No.: 212-2017-CV-00134 & Supreme Court Docket No.: 2019-0302) (the "Discontinuance Appeal") barred the present quiet title action against appellees under the doctrine of res judicata (a matter decided)?
• Did the trial court err in ruling that the appellant was required to assert in the discontinuance appeal a right of access in the discontinued public way when those rights arise automatically by operation of law?
• Did the trial court err in ruling that the appellant was required to assert in the discontinuance appeal a right of access in the discontinued public way, when those rights were not in existence because the public way had not yet been discontinued as a matter of law?
• Did the trial court err in ruling that the appellant was required to assert in the discontinuance appeal a right of access in the discontinued public way, when those rights which arise by operation of law were not then threatened by development approvals subsequently sought by appellees or its related entities?
• Did the trial court err when it held that the right of access conferred by RSA 231:43 (III) extends only to owners of land that directly abut a discontinued public way?
• Did the trial court err when it determined that the appellant was not an abutter to McMillan Lane because its property is separated from McMillan Lane by a public way?
• Did the trial court err when it determined that the appellant was not an abutter to McMillan Lane under RSA 231:43 (III) when the appellant was noticed as an abutter by the town of Conway in advance of the proceedings leading up to the town’s vote to discontinue the public way that gave rise to the discontinuance appeal?
