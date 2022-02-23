CONWAY — Fourteen-year-old Jayden Jackson dreams of playing college-level basketball one day, but in the meantime, he's run into a lack of indoor court time for teens in North Conway.
In desperation, he brought his shovel to the outdoor hoops at Davis Park in Conway.
Meanwhile, the director of the NCCC said if some volunteer chaperones came forward, court time in the community center could be made available.
Jayden's mother, Alyssa Drake, contacted the Sun last Thursday, saying the Kennett Middle School eighth-grader got so desperate to play, he tried shoveling snow off the town-run basketball court at Davis Park in Conway with his little brother, Shawn Baldwin, 8.
"He's such a dedicated player, and before COVID hit, all the kids could just come down (to the NCCC) and play open gym any time they really wanted," said Drake, adding that opportunity seems to have evaporated.
"So many kids used to go to open gym. They all miss it."
Jayden played on the Kennett Middle School team this season. Although he prefers to be a power or small forward, he played center this year.
"The season ended just under two weeks ago," Jayden explained Monday. "So it's like, there's no real place to play basketball."
On Feb. 17, Drake brought the boys to Davis Park to see if they could clear it off. Jayden got a quarter of the way through only to check his phone and see it was going to snow the next day, so he abandoned the effort.
Reached for comment last Friday, NCCC Executive Director Carrie Burkett said the building is usually open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
"If there aren't programs happening, then folks are welcome to come in and shoot around," said Burkett of court availability during staffed hours.
"The challenges are that we have so many programs booked, it's hard to find time," she said, adding, "We had been in touch with a couple of parents who were interested in starting something up."
Burkett said an open basketball program could take place outside of regular hours if a volunteer coordinator were responsible for it. In addition, attendees would have to pre-register, she said.
Prior to mid-January, when programs were paused for COVID-19, staff talked about allowing parents to organize open basketball on Saturday evenings, but that was derailed because of Omicron.
Drake said Jayden even had his birthday party at the center in mid-January.
“Him and all his friends got to play basketball here one day for his birthday,” said Drake, who was told at the time there was no open gym because of COVID.
Asked about Burkett’s idea of chaperoning open basketball, Drake said her family could probably work something out. For instance, her mother, Maryann Irossi, could probably chaperone on Friday afternoons.
The North Conway Community Center’s online schedule shows that open gym slots were scheduled Monday through Friday, as well as court time for adults and boys and girls grades K-6.
“We’re constantly just trying to fill the space and figure out how we can accommodate people,” said Burkett. “If somebody is passionate about (an activity), then chances are, they have other friends who are and it’s a super easy program to fill.”
Open gym happens when no other program is scheduled and staff is on site.
Meanwhile, Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman said there will be open basketball time made available starting in March at the town rec center in Conway Village.
The Conway Recreation Department’s Facebook page shows open gym will be starting March 1 on Tuesdays and Fridays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. It’s free for Teen Center members and $10 for anyone else. Register at conwayrec.com. It will run until April 1.
Eastman said people also are welcome to shovel off the courts at Davis Park if they want to play outside.
