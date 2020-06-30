CONWAY — Heading into the final round of the 2020 New England Women’s Amateur Championships at the North Conway Country Club, Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., finds herself in a familiar position — atop the 50-golfer leader board by two strokes and on the verge of a three-peat.
Johnson is the lone golfer under par after two wet days of play at the historic links, which first opened in 1895 and previously hosted the tournament in 1990. She fired a 2-under-par 68 Tuesday to move from second to first place with a two-round score 73-68 — 141 at 1-under par.
She is bidding to become only the third player to win the title three consecutive years since its inception in 1957.
Vermont’s Mae Murray Jones won four in a row from 1959-62, while Pat O’Sullivan of Connecticut lifted the trophy from 1963-65.
A few golfers are within striking distance of Johnson, including Allison Paik of Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass., the only other player to break par with a 1-under 69 on Tuesday. She sits two strokes off the lead at 74-69 — 143.
Megan Buck, also of Thorny Lea Golf Club, led in the clubhouse after shooting a 72 in a rain-soaked opening round. She’s three strokes off the lead, 72-72 — 144.
Former Kennett High standout Tara Watt, now of Manchester and playing out of the Derryfield Country Club, had set her sights on a top 15 finish.
She may have to set loftier goals after finishing the second round tied for sixth at plus 8 after back-to-back rounds of 75-75—150.
“I’m doing OK,” Watt, 37, who won the NHWGA’s Amateur title in 2011 and 2017, said after the second round. "We kind of lucked out with the weather. I thought for sure we’d be rained out at least one round, but we were able to get in all 36 holes."
Watt’s name wouldn’t be on the leader board if it had not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. She was scheduled to have married fiancé Douglas Kaffel on Friday, but they pushed the date back to next year.
“I would have still come here, that was the plan,” she said. “When the date and location for (the New England Amateur) was announced, I said, ‘Honey, do you care if we have the honeymoon in North Conway?” He knew how special this course and community are to me.”
Watt, a Kennett High alumna (Class of 2001), grew up on the North Conway fairways, which has been the home course of the KHS golf team, current Division II state champs.
“My game is actually a lot better than I give it credit,” she said. “I think it helps that I know this course better than anyone in the field. I’m actually not hitting great, but I’ve scrambled well. I’m hoping I can finish strong.”
Watt, who is in the Kennett High Sports Hall of Fame, was paired with Johnson and Paik on Monday.
“It was pretty miserable out there,” she said. “I think I realized I have a pretty good game. I was nice to be able to play with one of the top amateur golfers in the country and be competitive.”
While a single hole or shot haven’t been the highlight this far for Watt, she’s quick to say what has been.
“I’m blown away by the support I’ve received,” she said. “So many people have come out to support me. (Former NCCC club pro) Larry and Kathy Gallagher came out on the first day. I’ve had the parents of four of my close high school friends come to cheer me on. It’s been super humbling. I love this course, and I love this valley.”
Watt will be in the third to last group off the first tee today, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. She is paired with Krystal Knight of Bradford Country Club in Mass., 77-75 — 152, and Jordan Laplume of Dunegrass Country Club in Maine, 76-76 — 152.
The trio of Susan Curtain of Boston Golf Course in Mass., 75-73 — 148; Morgan Smith of Vesper Country Club in Mass, 75-74 — 149; and Jennifer Keim of Dennis Pine Country Club in Mass., 80-70 — 150, have an 11:10 a.m. tee time.
Johnson, Palik and Buck, the final group, have an 11:20 a.m. tee time.
Spectators are welcome.
Nancy Stewart, who is handling volunteers for the tournament and is a member of NCCC, was instrumental in bringing the event back to the Mount Washington Valley. She served 17 years as a board member of the New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association.
“I’m happy to see it here,” Stewart said. “While it isn’t going to be the event we envisioned — there will be no banquet and as of today will be no caddies — it’s still going to be some very good golf.”
She added: “These players had to plan on finding their housing, and a month ago we didn’t know what would be open for lodgings. This is not your typical stuff this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.