CONWAY — If the school operating budget fails in April, the Conway School District would be forced to work with the default budget for the 2021-22 school year, which is roughly $238,000 less than what officials are recommending.
In a formality move, the Conway School Board agreed to a default budget of $38,414,646 at its meeting on Monday night.
The board on Jan. 8, adopted the proposed operating budget of $38,653,496, which is $238,850 more than the default budget.
On Monday, the board was given a thorough explanation of how the default budget is created by Lilli Gilligan, director of budget and finance for SAU 9.
The default budget begins with the general fund budget for 2020-21, which was $37,740,154. The first in a three-year negotiated contract with the Conway Education Association (which was approved on the 2020-21 warrant last April), for $133,498 is added to the general fund budget for a total approved budget of $37,873,652.
From that figure, any one time expenses in 2020-21 are deducted, such as a $12,000 gym divider at the Kennett Middle School.
Gilligan shared a “plus/minus proposed 2021-22 budget versus the adopted budget for 2020-21.”
Across all units in the budget: the second year of the Conway Education Association negotiated agreement of $600,719 must be added, along with the third year of the Conway Education Support Personnel negotiated agreement ($82,912); health, dental, life, unemployment and workers comp insurance (a deduction of $470,397); retirement — New Hampshire Retirement System and FICA ($778,230); school resource officer ($9,165); and the PowerSchool database ($31,299).
Special education: contracts and tuition (deduction of $223,051).
District-wide: debt service (deduction of $98,394); SAU share (deduction of $11,625); insurance and property liability ($12,203); approved early retirements ($42,125); and grant funding anticipated (a deduction of $100,192).
When the line items for less one time expenses, across all units, special education and district-wide are combined, Gilligan said the “total delta” to the 2020-21 approved budget is $540,994. This figure is added to 2020-21 grand total approved budget of $37,873,652 to come up with the default budget of $38,414,646 for 2021-22.
“All of the insurance changes to the plan (for the Conway Education Association), did create a default budget that is lower than the budget we have presented as the general fund budget,” Gilligan explained. “The overall net effect of health insurance is a reduction overall $570,397. And I should mention that $375,000 of that total is just in the (Conway Education Support Personnel) members switching to (a new) plan, outside of a negotiating year.”
Board member Randy Davison “appreciated,” Gilligan’s presentation but also urged his colleagues to take some action to try to combat the escalating cost to the N.H. retirement system.
“I firmly believe that all of us really need to get on the phone and call our local representatives in regards to that New Hampshire retirement system because they keep pushing it back on to the local districts,” he said. “And I think that’s something that should be handled more at the state level. I think we need to be proactive. That percentage is continually going up because they’re just sending it back to the local towns.”
