JACKSON — Selectmen are expected to decide today about putting an article on the town meeting warrant for a $5.7 million new fire station.
As of now, one selectmen has voted in favor of the article, another is opposed, and the third, who was absent at the last meeting, says he is also opposed — as is the fire chief, who currently feels proposing it at this juncture would be premature.
On Dec. 14, on behalf of the Fire Station Building Committee, firefighter Peter Benson presented the recommendation to replace the 4,000-square-foot station, built in 1947 and expanded several times since, with a new 8,100-square-foot facility to be built on the same site at 58 Main St.
The committee requested a bond for $5.7 million.
The fire station was on the selectmen’s meeting agenda of Jan. 18. The discussion ended in a stalemate. Chair Barbara Campbell attended in person while Frank DiFruscio attended remotely. John Allen was absent.
There have been numerous public meetings, as well as an open house, regarding a proposed new fire station over the past year.
“So we will take the one-to-one vote to the next meeting,” said Campbell ending the conversation. “I’ll leave it up to John.”
On Thursday, Allen said in a phone interview, “I’m going to vote against it.” He said he was put off by the high cost of the new station, as well as because the school is asking for a pricey addition.
He feels renovating the station might be the way to go, He added that it took North Conway Water Precinct nine years to get its fire station built. “It’s not something you want to jump into,” he said.
The surprise of the Jan. 18 meeting happened when DiFruscio asked Fire Chief Jay Henry about his “nay” vote as a Building Committee member on whether to recommend to selectmen that an article be placed on the warrant.
“The biggest reason I didn’t want to put it on the warrant this year is I don’t feel the selectmen have gotten enough information,” said Henry, adding that DiFruscio didn’t go to any fire station meetings and Allen came to only one (Campbell is a member of the building committee).
“We need selectmen’s support to make this happen,” Henry said. “And we do not have selectmen’s support to ask for a $6 million thing this year.”
DiFruscio said the board should examine the town’s overall infrastructure needs before committing to the fire station.
“I’m proposing that we should be looking at the town in a more organic, holistic way about the needs that we have,” said DiFruscio.
He also said that selectmen were not getting updates from the committee as the project went along and there was “sticker shock” when the price came out.
Henry said if the selectmen decide to hold off on the vote, they should start scheduling meetings about capital improvements.
“I definitely don’t want to see things tabled or put off,” said Henry, adding selectmen should also consider having electrical work done in the station. “So there are some immediate needs that we might want to consider budgeting for in building maintenance.”
Members of the fire station committee include Jerry Dougherty IV (chair), Hank Dresch, Debony Diehl, Benson, Willis Kelley, Henry and selectmen’s rep Campbell.
Dougherty said he and Henry opposed bringing the article forward and Diehl was absent. Dougherty said there was no formal committee vote, just a general discussion. He didn’t recall when the meeting took place.
Dougherty later said he opposed the fire station proposal because of the high cost. “I would like to see the cost below $4 million,” he said.
Campbell in December said the fire station needed to be improved to protect the firefighters, saying: “The safety features are not there; (the firefighters) are climbing all over each other and they have no room to get in and out. It’s not even about fitting the fire equipment that they have there. It’s about the safety of the firefighters.”
To this, Benson added a list of problems with the current fire station, such as substandard wiring, insulation, lack of ADA accessibility and poor ventilation, and Kelley noted that even if the article fails this year, the building’s problems need to be addressed since they’re not going away.
The selectmen’s meeting is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. today at the Jackson Town Office. It will be accessible in person and by Zoom.
For more information about attending via Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/2p9btd64.
