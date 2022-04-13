CONWAY — A town vote on whether North Conway Village should have taxpayer-funded public bathrooms ended up in a tie, and it seems headed for a recount. No one can recall an article ever tying at the polls before this.
Residents voted Tuesday at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. A total of 1,219 people voted, down from about 1,500 last year.
Asked in Article 22 to spend $399,000 for public restrooms in North Conway Village, voters were split, resulting in a 581-581 stalemate. The article will fail if it remains a tie after a recount.
According to Town Moderator Chris Meier, under state law, recounts are done by petition of 10 voters brought to the town clerk’s office within seven days. A recount would have to be conducted between five and 10 days after the recount application is received.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau handily defeated challenger Joe Mosca 591-511 to keep his seat. Thibodeau supported Article 22, while Mosca tried twice at the March 8 deliberative portion of town meeting to water down the article.
Asked whether an article had ever resulted in a tie before, local historian Brian Wiggin said to his knowledge it was a first for the town. “It seems like something I’d remember,” said Wiggin.
For Thibodeau, the results were a mixed bag.
Of the five sitting selectmen, Thibodeau was perhaps the most vocally in favor of Article 22.
“I’m happy that I won and I’m very disappointed about the airport,” said Thibodeau in a phone interview referencing the defeat of Article 21, which called for a $10,000 donation to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in nearby Fryeburg, Maine, by a tally of 580 no votes to 561 yes votes.
Thibodeau, who is vice chair of the airport’s board, said the donation would have helped get matching funds for a grant to lengthen the runway.
As for the tie on Article 22, Thibodeau, a 71-year-old Conway native, said, “Never seen a dead heat in my life.”
Mark Hounsell, who won a seat on the planning board, along with incumbent Bill Barbin, campaigned against the bathroom article.
(Planning board alternate Ted Phillips came in third with 442 votes. Former planning board member Ray Shakir came in fourth with 229 votes. And Steven Steiner, also a planning board alternate, received 194 votes.)
“Standing at the polls hawking against Article 22, I was surprised by the number of voters who were unaware of the restroom article that was buried deep in the bowels of a lengthy warrant,” said Hounsell.
“Given more time and more voters, the defeat would have been more pronounced. As a result, the article was defeated by those who bothered to vote yesterday,” he said Wednesday.
“Should a recount change the outcome, it matters little. The selectmen’s strategy failed. There remains no mandate from the voters in support of a taxpayer-funded public restroom,” Hounsell declared.
Article 22 was discussed last Friday during “On the Mark,” a Valley Vision talk show hosted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue. His guests were Hounsell and Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford.
Asked Wednesday if she would make sure a recount happens, Crawford simply replied, “Yes.”
“By polling first in a five-person race for Conway’s Planning Board, with everyone knowing my objections to both STRs in residential neighborhoods as well as SB 249 that strips zoning authority from local government, it is very evident that the voters of Conway agree with me. I will continue in my opposition.” said Hounsell referring to a pending Senate bill that prohibits towns from banning STRs but allows towns to put some regulations on them.
While Hounsell is an outspoken critic of short-term rentals, Thibodeau has long championed that they should be allowed and regulated.
“Mark and I are polar opposites on STRs,” said Thibodeau. “I don’t expect to change his mind. He’s not attempting to change mind.”
Thibodeau said Hounsell is a “good man” and will do well updating the town’s master plan.
Proposed by the planning board, Article 6, aimed increase the affordable housing stock by allowing the planning board to give permits for cluster developments passed 939-228.
“These numbers speak to the frustrations of a lot of locals,” Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition Executive Director Harrison Kanzler. “The housing issues have been escalating for the past decade and people are ready to take it head on, they want to try new things, they want to see movement. This permit, if used, will bring some much needed local stock into the housing market.”
Petitioned Article 29 asked voters to allow keno in town. That failed 749 no-365 yes. It was the third time voters had nixed allowing keno in taverns in town.
Article 30 asked voters to approve sports betting. That also failed 718 no votes to 436 yes votes.
The article was proposed as part of a plan to have limited charitable gaming going in at a a Greek restaurant and casino that would open in the shopping plaza at 234 White Mountain Highway.
Dick Anagnost of Bedford, who wants to open the Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook there, could not be reached for comment.
Articles 2-5 related to changing the town’s height restriction on buildings from 55 to 40 feet in areas outside the villages, and 45 to 30 feet in the villages, passed easily. For example, Article 5 asking voters to change structure height in the Highway Commercial District area North of Conway Village from 55 feet to 40 feet and the building height from 45 feet to 30 feet passed by a vote of 976-189.First-year board member Eliza Grant of Intervale suggested changing the height limits after doing research sparked by public comments during a review of Intervale’s Viewpoint hotel.
“I am very happy to see the voters support protecting our villages and viewsheds as they are a critical part of our town character,” said Grant.
Environmentalists may also be pleased Conway voters voted in Articles 25, 26 and 27 to allow approving tax exemptions for solar, wood and wind powered systems.
This means the assessed value of such a system will not be subject to property taxes.
Of the total of 38 articles on the ballot, only two others failed. Article 21, $10,000 for the Eastern Slope Airport, was recommended by the selectmen, 5-0. The budget committee was divided, 7-7, and it lost in a close vote 559-580.
Article 28 to accept Southview Loop as a town road was not recommended by the selectmen 0-5. Voters agreed and it failed, 242-885.
The rest passed easily, including Article 7, the town’s operating budget of $12,393,560, which passed 851-302. Articles 8-11 relating to fire protection and mutual aid agreements also passed by similar margins and were unanimously recommended by selectmen.
Also passing easily were Articles 12-18, all related to putting money in various capital reserve funds for fire, police and town equipment.
Article 20 to raise $120,000 for public TV passed, 869-263. This money comes through from the contract with the town’s cable company, Spectrum. It is not taxpayer funded.
Articles 24-27 related to property tax exemptions for the disabled, and solar, wood-fired and wind-powered energy systems. They all were recommended by the selectmen and passed easily.
One request that sparked any discussion during the budget process was $10,000 from the Conway Humane Society. Two budget committee members voted against it when the organization revealed it spent $10,000 on an abused dog it rescued from an owner in Berlin. The article passed, 937-242.
