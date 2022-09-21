BARTLETT — The keys to a successful drug court is plenty of data and love, according to Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau, who spoke to a crowd of about 150 at the New Hampshire Treatment Court Conference at the Attitash Grand Hotel.
Wednesday was the kick-off of a two-day conference for drug court coordinators, probation and parole staff, judges, attorneys, behavioral health providers, social workers, and law enforcement. It is the 13th year of the conference.
Drug courts were funded statewide starting in 2017 and came to Carroll County Superior Court the following year. When drug court was being established in Carroll County Nadeau explained that drug offenders are given the chance to go to treatment rather than jail or prison, and they are drug tested and supervised throughout the process.
"None of us needs to be convinced the value of treatment courts, especially in this room, and how they work to save lives and reduce crime," said Nadeau. "That's why you're here."
As an example, she quoted a former Nashua chief of police in Nashua, who told her his department faced about 100 burglaries per year and the police knew about 10 people committed all of them.
"He said, 'I know that eight of those 10 people are now in your treatment court, and I can tell you that my burglary rate has gone down,'" said Nadeau.
Moving forward, she said the judicial branch needs to keep focused on "evidence-based practices" that have been proven effective. She referred to drug court participants as "clients" rather than offenders. And she said all drug court teams now accept medication-assisted addiction treatment as legitimate.
Speaking to the assembled group, she said, "You understand that medication supports recovery, reduces cravings, reduces tolerance reduces withdrawal and provides the brain time to heal.
"You have not only applied that science to your own practice, but you've been sending that message to other providers who may be more reluctant to use medication. So that's the beauty of treatment court, you are raising the bar everywhere."
Drug courts also have learned that "jail sanctions" should be used sparingly because recovery is fragile. She said drug court teams need to be mindful that 80 percent of those struggling with addiction also struggle with other disorders.
"Both addiction science and behavior science teaches us that if you punish people for something they cannot avoid, they will get worse, and learned helplessness results," said Nadeau.
"So, imposing jail sanctions for substance use too early can be harmful if the participant is living and has been living with addiction for many years." she said,
"This can be even more critical for the recovering person who uses again, even after having achieved as you can imagine that person feels a tremendous amount of shame or guilt or fear."
In sum, she said the courts need to continue to seek methods that are effective in achieving the ultimate goal of having the clients survive long enough to get to the point of abstinence.
"Today, let us vow to continue to rely upon the science and education, not slogans and misinformation upon informed treatment, not harsh sentencing, to guide us as we reason together to find strategies that are workable now and have a reasonable chance for success in our courts," said Nadeau.
Following her at the podium was John Haroldson of Oregon, a consultant from the National Drug Court Institute, who gave the keynote address on "Equity and Inclusion." He asked attendees why they chose this line of work.
"In most cases, we're not doing what we do to get rich, we're not doing what we do to become famous," said Haroldson. "There's a deeper reason."
Replying to his question, Nadeau quiclkly said she had no idea he would ask her that.
"I think I do it because I want to bring empathy and compassion to the human condition, where generally the law isn't known for doing that," said Nadeau.
Assistant Carroll County Attorney Garrett Tynes said he's been on the county's drug court team for about six months.
"I appreciate being able to show my team that we're not just out to put people in prison and warehouse them," said Tynes. "We're trying to help them in the best way possible. And the drug court treatment teams are a great way to do that."
The thrust of Haroldson's message was to stress that data and statistics can help law enforcement and the courts better determine how well different populations are served and how services could be improved. He also said the courts should be mindful of cultural differences between groups of people. "Love and care" for one's fellow man must also be present for the justice system to thrive.
"The more informed we are, the better decisions we're going to make," said Haroldson. "It's that simple."
