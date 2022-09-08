EFFINGHAM — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Province Lake.
The bloom was first reported on the Effingham lake last Friday, appearing as green clouds and streaks along parts of the shoreline. The bloom dissipated with the rain event over the long weekend but resurfaced Wednesday morning.
Samples collected and reviewed that day revealed cyanobacteria (Dolichospermum) in concentrations up to 876,000 cells/mL in areas of highest observed accumulations.
Advisories are issued when cyanobacteria cell concentrations exceed 70,000 cells/mL. As a result, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has issued a cyanobacteria bloom advisory for those who use the waterbody for recreation. The advisory is not based on a toxin evaluation and is intended as a precautionary measure for short-term exposure.
Surface blooms can rapidly change and accumulate in various locations around a waterbody. NHDES says, "Please continue to monitor your individual shorelines for changing conditions. Avoid contact with the water in areas experiencing elevated cyanobacteria cell conditions, also known as a bloom. Pet owners are advised to keep their pets out of any waters that have a cyanobacteria bloom."
Cyanobacteria are natural components of water bodies worldwide, though blooms and surface scums may form when excess nutrients are available to the water. Some cyanobacteria produce toxins that are stored within the cells and released upon cell death. Toxins can cause both acute and chronic health effects that range in severity.
Acute health effects include irritation of skin and mucous membranes, tingling, numbness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and diarrhea. Chronic effects may include liver and central nervous system damage. Be cautious of lake water that has a surface scum, changes colors, or appears to have green streaks or blue-green flecks aggregating along the shore.
The cyanobacteria advisory at Province Lake will remain in effect until NHDES confirms that cell concentrations of the bloom have subsided.
If you notice anything resembling cyanobacteria, please refrain from wading, swimming or drinking the water. Keep all pets out of the water and contact NHDES immediately. To report a cyanobacteria bloom, call NH DES at (603) 848-8094 or email HAB@des.nh.gov.
