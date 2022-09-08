EFFINGHAM — A cyanobacteria bloom has been observed on Province Lake.

The bloom was first reported on the Effingham lake last Friday, appearing as green clouds and streaks along parts of the shoreline. The bloom dissipated with the rain event over the long weekend but resurfaced Wednesday morning.

