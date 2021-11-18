CONWAY — Based on a sound test selectmen conducted Wednesday evening, the newly improved acoustics at the Marshall Gym appear to be much more suitable for large meetings.
At the 2018 Conway Town Meeting, voters approved moving the rec center to Kennett Middle School and approved spending $700,000, with $350,000 pledged by Sut and Margaret Marshall to cover needed renovations, including restoring an old gym built in the 1930s. The ribbon-cutting was held in September of 2019.
After COVID-19 hit last year, planning board and zoning boards held meetings in the gym that were hobbled by cavernous acoustics. Also, town boards met there while the town hall was in transition from Center Conway to Conway Village earlier this year.
Sound echoing off the hard surfaces in the gymnasium makes it difficult to understand what is being said, officials said.
Last year, several improvements were made using COVID relief funds, including the installation of sound-absorbing panels. Town Manager Tom Holmes had said an acoustical consultant had told him stage curtains would be the single best way to improve audio quality in Marshall Gym. They also pulled the shades down to prevent sound waves from bouncing off the windows.
Selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, Steve Porter as well as rec director and town manager to be John Eastman, town manager Tom Holmes and assistant rec director Mike Lane put that to the test with help from about a dozen and a half children from the teen center who sat in the bleachers to simulate an audience. A few had a chance to speak briefly into the mic.
Porter, who sits on the planning board, will probably end up being the selectman who attends the most meetings in the gym.
“I think the curtain and shades being pulled makes a big difference,” said Porter.
A reporter also noticed a marked improvement over past meetings at the gym.
He stood on the stage and spoke with a mic and also listened to others who were in the bleachers or in the middle of the gym.
Porter said from the stage, the sound he was hearing had less echo. The front curtain was open, and a back curtain behind Porter was closed. He recommended that for future meetings, the board sit on the stage and the audience could sit in chairs in the middle of the gym.
“I guess the layout when you have the meetings is, you have the boards up here, the people facing forward to us, and have them speak towards us and we can hear clearly all around,” he said. “That’s what I’m gathering from this task.”
Eastman said the gym could be set up however a board wants to.
The test took about 20 minutes.
Seavey, who has decades of theater experience, said she prefers lapel mics to handhelds because people don’t hold the handheld mics properly. Seavey had also predicted at previous selectmen’s meetings that Porter’s preferred method would work the best.
“That’s how I wanted it from day one and nobody agreed with me,” said Seavey on Thursday. “Now they do.”
While no formal decisions were made, town officials may look into getting a larger soundboard that could handle more than 10 mics. The budget committee has more than 10 members and sometimes they meet with selectmen. Lapel mics and soundboard might be discussed Tuesday, said Seavey.
