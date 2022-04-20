CONWAY — Legal counsel has been retained by the family of Brooke Barron, the 21-year-old Conway woman who was killed when the vehicle she was riding in crashed into Conway Public Library last month.
Harold Hill Jr. of Harrison, Maine, identified as the driver of the pickup that drove into the 121-year-old edifice on March 31 shortly after midnight, has been charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury.
Morgan & Morgan, which bills itself as the largest injury firm in the country, sent out a press release stating it has been retained by the family of Barron, who worked as a coach at Saco Valley Gymnastics in Center Conway.
Morgan & Morgan is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., but has satellite offices all over the country, including Bedford, N.H., and Boston.
“Morgan & Morgan is representing her family in their civil case seeking justice for their daughter’s death,” said the press release sent out by senior communications manager Leslie Patterson of the firm’s Brooklyn office.
Attorney John Morgan and Rebecca Robertson released the following statement about the case:
“Our hearts are broken for Brooke’s parents. Nothing is more devastating than losing a child. Morgan & Morgan has been retained to help Brooke’s family get the answers they deserve.
“We are working to determine if the bar she and the driver were leaving overserved him in violation of dram shop laws and whether any other negligence contributed to her death.
“While the criminal case progresses, we are exploring all possible avenues to achieve justice for her family and hold those responsible for this tragic loss of life accountable.”
A dram shop is a commercial establishment that serves alcohol — a bar, for example.
According to a probable cause statement from Conway Police, their investigation showed that Hill had been at O Club Bar & Grill in North Conway on the night of March 30 and had rung up a $230 tab. He left at about 11:15 p.m., police said, adding Hill appeared off-balance when leaving.
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission suspended O Club’s liquor license and alleges Hill was over-served. The commission scheduled a hearing about the status of O Club’s liquor license for Friday at 1 p.m.
Robertson is a trial attorney in Morgan & Morgan’s Boston office in the Motor Vehicle Tort Division.
According to the website forthepeople.com, Robertson is a Massachusetts native and earned her law degree from Boston University School of Law.
“She represents clients in catastropic personal injury cases, including wrongful death actions, motor vehicle collisions, motorcycle accidents and trucking accidents,” the website said.
Robertson is a member of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire bars and during law school interned with Judge Patti B. Saris of the Federal District Court of Massachusetts.
During her career, she has obtained compensation for victims and their families in personal injury actions including settlements of over $10 million.
