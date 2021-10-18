CONWAY — It was a record-setting week in SAU 9, for all the wrong reasons.
A record 24 cases of COVID 19 were reported during four days last week (Tuesday through Friday). The two dozen cases represent almost twice the highest positive week (last January) since the pandemic started in March of 2020.
“We’ve already had five more reported thus far today,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Friday morning. “It’s not just here. Unfortunately, the (Carroll) County numbers are higher than have been.”
He added: “I get that people are tired of this, but they have to realize we’re still in a pandemic and things are heading in the wrong direction. The big thing is we don’t want to overstrain our medical providers. It would be helpful if we could all follow the mitigation strategies.”
According to the state Department of Public Health, 29 percent of all cases in the Granite State now children under the age of 18. It is also the highest percentage since the start of the pandemic.
SAU 9 encompasses Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School in Jackson.
The SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard is updated online after 4 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, there were 21 active cases at Kennett High; five at Pine Tree; two at Josiah Bartlett; six at Kennett Middle School; and two at Conway Elementary.
Jackson has not had a case this school year. Its last positive case was Feb. 5.
John H. Fuller also has been case-free this school year, with its last positive test dating back to April 27.
SAU 13 (Madison, Freedom and Tamworth schools) does not report COVID cases on a dashboard.
In SAU 9, there have been approximately 65 cases of the virus in the SAU since the start of the school year.However, “there has not been one positive staff member that I know of,” Richard said.
Last year, there were 132 total positive cases of COVID between the seven schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where a cohort (small pod of students) had to quarantine or isolation. This did not include schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
There were four instances in which an entire school had to go remote for a few days at a time. Kennett Middle School went remote twice; Kennett High and Josiah Bartlett each went remote one time.
“Last year at this time, on Oct. 20, we had two cases, and Carroll County’s numbers weren’t up on the website yet,” said Richard.
He continued: “Last Oct. 27, DHHS had a positivity rate at 24.7 per 100,000 cases. Today (Oct. 15), it is 519 per 100,000 cases. It’s a different ballgame compared to a year ago.”
This year, following state Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, kids don’t have to quarantine, except if they test positive.
Richard said that if the district were using last year’s quarantine guidelines, there could “easily be half of” students and staff in quarantine now.
The SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern.” Yellow: “Some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
Under green, masks are optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Conway has been in the yellow zone since the start of the school year last month.
“Are we approaching red (at the high school)? Yes, I’d say we are,” Richard said.
“We’ll get there if we don’t start taking things more seriously. If you want to continue doing what we have, and that’s sports, field trips, flexible programming and face-to-face learning, we’ve got to do a better job, and that means a little sacrifice.”
Richard said the Monadnock School District was recently forced to go fully remote for two weeks due to a COVID uptick. “It’s happening statewide,” Richard said. “Speaking with folks in other districts, they have folks in the hospital on ventilators.”
Richard and fellow administrators were told in August by State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan that the Granite State would most likely see a spike in cases by mid-October due to the Delta variant of the virus.
“He was right,” said Richard. “We’ll see if this is the spike. We’d all like to see a downward trend.”
The re-entry plan, posted on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52), was recommended 9-3-1 by the SAU 9 Board when it met Aug. 12. The Conway School Board approved it 5-0.
Regarding the entire state, “there are currently 178 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19,” DHHS stated Monday. “In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 129,663 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.”
Over the previous four days, DHHS reported 588 new positive test results last Thursday; 667 new cases Friday; 618 new cases Saturday; and 325 new cases Sunday. Of the new cases, 73 are in Carroll County.
In terms of vaccinated residents, Jackson continues to lead the state. As of Friday, 94.8 percent of all Jackonites (up 93.2 percent from a month ago) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 85.5 percent (up .8 percent from last month) are fully vaccinated.
Other local towns include: Albany: 52.7 percent at least one dose; 48.3 percent fully vaccinated; Bartlett: 52.7 percent at least one dose; 47.8 percent fully vaccinated (up .8 percent); Conway: 73 percent at least one dose (up 1.2 percent); 67.1 percent fully vaccinated (up 1.1 percent); Eaton: 59.2 percent at least one dose; 55.1 percent fully vaccinated; Freedom: 66.2 percent at least one dose; 60.7 percent fully vaccinated; Hale’s Location: 82.80 percent at least one dose; 70 percent fully vaccinated; Madison: 56.5 percent at least one dose (up .8 percent); 51.3 percent fully vaccinated (up .9 percent); and Tamworth: 53 percent at least one dose (up .6 percent); 48.8 percent fully vaccinated (up .4 percent).
In Berlin, 57.3 percent of residents have at least one dose; and 52.9 percent were fully vaccinated. In Gorham, 63.7 percent have at least one dose; 59.2 percent are fully vaccinated.
