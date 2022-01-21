CONWAY — The following cases were heard in Conway’s circuit court recently:
• Christopher Colby, 54 of Westwood, Mass., pleaded guilty to negligent driving. He was given a $1,240 fine with half suspended for one year pending good behavior and a drug and alcohol evaluation.
• Robert Ouellette, 39, of Stow, Maine, had a charge of criminal mischief placed on file without finding pending one year of good behavior. Restitution is to be determined.
• Lynne Gilman, 69, of Madison had a charge of simple assault placed on file without finding for six months pending good behavior.
• Todd Wing, 61, of Tamworth pleaded no contest to stalking. He was given a $620 fine that was suspended for one year pending good behavior.
• A bench warrant was issued for Christina McIntyre, 32, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michael Collins, 52, of Conway for falling to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and driving with a suspended registration.
• A bench warrant was issued for Michelle Harris, 34, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of theft and credit card fraud.
• A bench warrant was issued for Ashley McGarth, 30, of Jackson for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal trespass and receiving stolen property.
• A bench warrant was issued for David Miller, 51, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and reckless driving.
• A bench warrant was issued for Logan Irvin, 32, of Conway for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving while intoxicated, possession of prescription drugs and open container.
• A bench warrant was issued for Matthew Tambor, 28, of Cambridge, Mass., for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• A bench warrant was issued for Llewellyn Jacobs, 61, of Bridgton, Maine, for charges of stalking, negligent driving, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• A bench warrant was issued for Devin Spencer, 30, of Porter, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving after revocation or suspension and unregistered vehicle.
• A bench warrant was issued for Adrian Loper, 62, of Tamworth for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving while intoxicated.
• A bench warrant was issued for Arthur Schroeder, 39, of Berlin for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of littering.
• A bench warrant was issued for Benjamin-Emile Lehay, 35, of Freeport, Maine, for failing to appear in court regarding charges of driving while intoxicated.
• A bench warrant was issued for Alanna Bradford, 22, of Columbus, Ohio, for failing to appear in court regarding a charge of driving after revocation or suspension.
• Jade Gianakos, 29, of Conway pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. He was fiend $620. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months. He was referred to an impaired driver program. He may petition for early reinstatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.