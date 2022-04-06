CONCORD — The state is asking the N.H. Supreme Court to reject former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn’s appeal of his convictions on misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief.
Woodburn (D-Whitefield) was convicted by a Coos County Superior Court jury last July of the four charges against his then-fiancee Emily Jacobs. The jury found Woodburn not guilty of five other charges.
Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein sentenced him to three years in jail with all but 60 days suspended.
Woodburn, who is out on bail pending his appeal, is arguing the lower court erred in refusing to allow him to argue self-defense and to present evidence of the victim’s alleged prior aggression against him.
But the state counters that the trial court refused to allow Woodburn to argue self-defense because “there was no evidence in the record that he reasonably believed the charged conduct was necessary to defend himself from the imminent use of unlawful, non-deadly force.”
The state also argues the court properly excluded testimony about alleged prior acts of aggression by Jacobs against Woodburn because the defense failed to establish a link between the alleged bad acts by Jacobs and the charges against Woodburn.
The state noted that the guilty verdicts against Woodburn grew out of three separate interactions between himself and Jacobs.
On Dec. 15, 2017, the pair arrived in separate vehicles at a Christmas party with an understanding that Jacobs would drive them back to her house in Jefferson so Woodburn could drink at the party. On the way home, the two got into an argument and Woodburn asked Jacobs to pull over so he could get out of the car. As he exited the car, Woodburn allegedly threatened to call a mutual friend to pick him up. Both sides described a tussle over Woodburn’s phone and the defendant bit her hand. The jury convicted Woodburn of single charges of domestic violence and simple assault.
Woodburn was convicted of criminal mischief for kicking in the door to Jacob’s house after she refused to open it on Christmas Eve 2017. The jury found him not guilty of charges of simple assault and criminal trespass filed against him for the altercation.
The third incident was on Aug. 10, 2017, when Woodburn was found guilty of criminal mischief for kicking and breaking the clothes dryer door at Jacob’s house.
Woodburn said he reacted because Jacob had taken his wet clothes out of the dryer and thrown them outside. The jury found the defendant not guilty of a charge of simple assault filed against him in that incident.
The state pointed out the court held a hearing outside the jury’s presence on Woodburn’s claim that he be allowed to argue self-defense for the Dec. 15 incident, noting Jacobs had admitted trying to grab his phone without his permission. After hearing arguments from both sides, the state said the judge found Woodburn was not entitled to argue self-defense because “there was no evidence to support a rational finding that the defendant was acting in self-defense.”
The state said the defense tried to introduce testimony of prior instances of aggressive behavior by Jacobs toward Woodburn through questioning of Jacobs and the couple’s counselor, Dr. Paul Donahue. The state said the defense cited three pieces of evidence they felt had been improperly excluded — a statement by Jacobs that she may have blocked Woodburn’s way, a similar comment she made to investigators, and a discussion between Woodburn and Jacobs in which he told Jacobs she had scratched him and ripped his shirt.
Urging the Supreme Court to uphold the four guilty verdicts, the state said Judge Bornstein was correct in denying a claim of self-defense, noting there was no evidence of Woodburn’s mental state when he committed the crimes and thus no evidence to support a self-defense claim. In the same vein, the state argued the defense failed to show any link between the alleged prior acts of aggression by Jacobs and the charges against Woodburn.
No date has been set for oral arguments.
