OSSIPEE — County commissioners announced Thursday that the county once again owns the former Carroll County courthouse building.
It had previously been ceded to the Ossipee Historical Society, which can no longer maintain it.
Commissioners are now asking for the public’s help in determining a use for the massive building, which is located at 20 Courthouse Square and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2007.
The courthouse was built in 1916 and was used as a courthouse until 2004, when the new one was built 1.3 miles west on Route 171.
Since then, it was used by the Ossipee Historical Society.
But last year, the society determined it could no longer handle the building and began the process of returning it to the county.
Historical Society President Lois Sweeney signed a quit claim deed on Sept. 28. The deed was recorded Monday.
The historical society bought the building for a $1.
“We got the building for $1, and we don’t get our dollar back,” said Sweeney adding she’s glad the commissioners took it.
“The old courthouse is now owned again by the county and we’ll be figuring out what to do with that, I guess,” said County Commissioner Matt Plache.
“It’s a beautiful building. I don’t know that the county has an immediate need for it. So, we’re accepting ideas from the public,” he said.
Chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) said she’s “excited”and commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) added the building is “beautiful” and with “good history.
“But it’s oddly shaped for any kind of use by the county,” said Tessari. “It’s got large, massive rooms that were meant to be courtrooms that aren’t really good for things other than courtrooms. So, we’re certainly looking into a lot of different potential uses for it.”
According to real estate website RE/MAX.com, the building totals 10,832 square feet, has two bathrooms and sits on 2.61 acres.
Asked if the county could possibly use it for office space, commissioners replied it would make more sense to use the nearby nursing home annex for that. The annex already houses a boiler system for the new nursing home and laundry. It’s also used for meetings.
The historical society still has some furnishings and file cabinets to remove, and Sweeney said it would be a matter of coordinating “young legs and a timeframe” to offer access to the building.
Sweeney and commissioners agreed to get the move completed by the end of the month.
Asked how members of the public may submit their ideas to the commissioners, Tessari replied that people may call or email commissioners and that their numbers and emails are listed on carrollcountynh.net.
People may also write letters, send a fax or come to a meeting. Contact information for the commissioners can be found by going to tinyurl.com/47erneej.
“We’re super available,” said Tessari.
Asked if commissioners would like to keep the building or turn it over to the private sector, McCarthy said: “We’d like to have a purpose for it and not let it just sit there and deteriorate more. We don’t have anything concrete.”
Off the top of his head, Plache offered ideas like using it as a school, day care, sober living house or, “it would make a great brew pub,” he added.
To dispose of the building or make substantial renovations would require approval of the county delegation of state representatives.
“I guarantee you the delegation does not want that building just sitting empty,” said Plache.
Asled what kind of shape the building is in, Director of Maintenance Bob Murray said he knows there’s lead paint but he hasn’t seen any sign of asbestos. Structurally, it’s quite sound and so is the roof, he said.
“It’s in impressively good shape,” said Murray.
Asked how much it would cost to heat and maintain it, Murray said he hasn’t looked into that yet. Sweeney, who was at the meeting with society secretary Joan Harrington, also said she didn’t know.
Out in the hallway of the county administration building, Sweeney explained that back in 2004, the building was supposed to be used as a Carroll County historical society and all the town historical societies were going to display their artifacts and be docents and share the cost of the building, but that never happened.
“They all brought stuff for the gift shop, and that’s the last we heard of them,” said Sweeney.
Artifacts from the courthouse will be brought to the Grant Hall Museum on Route 16B.
The historical society will hold its annual meeting at Town Hall on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Kim WhiteFeather will speak about the Micmac tribe and bring Native American artifacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.