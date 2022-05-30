OSSIPEE — A bill to change the way felonies are handled in Superior Court is heading to the governor's desk, and Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi isn't happy.
Felonies First, which has been on the books for about the last five years, is a law under which felony complaints are brought by the County Attorney's Office instead of local law enforcement, and felonies and any directly related misdemeanors and violations get resolved in Superior Court. Prior to Felonies First, each felony offense had to make its way through two courts — Circuit Court with police department prosecutors, then Superior Court, with county prosecutors — before it could be resolved.
HB 1597 would essentially put felony-level cases back in the circuit court once again. The bill passed both the House and Senate and is heading to the governor's desk.
Andruzzi told the Sun last week she supports Felonies First, but if it goes away, her office will carry on.
“As the Carroll County Attorney, I opposed the dissolution of Felonies First, as I believe that having the assigned prosecutor involved in the case from the beginning is a more effective method of attaining justice for victims," said Andruzzi.
"However, our office will adapt to the new procedure and anticipate that we will continue to be involved in all felony cases from the beginning. Adding additional work to the police departments when they are already overburdened seems counter-productive, so we will work with our departments to ensure that we continue to provide early and effective services to victims of crime.”
Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway told a Senate Judiciary Committee in March that six out of 10 county attorneys oppose the bill. She believes Felonies First moves cases faster and more fairly than the previous system. She said passage of HB 1597 would be "detrimental to victims of crime, the citizens of the state, and the administration of justice."
Conway said the courts shutting down due to COVID-19 created a large backlog of cases.
"This is not the time to change what we are doing," she said.
But according to state Rep. Edward "Ned" Gordon (R-Bristol), the bill's prime sponsor, Felonies First “hasn’t worked very well.” Gordon, a former circuit judge, chairs the House Judiciary Committee.
The committee voted 21-0 on Feb. 3 to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation to pass it.
“It’s time to cut our losses,” Gordon said just prior to the vote.
He said though the advocates of Felonies First had good intentions, cases are not being disposed of faster, as its proponents had promised. Also, in the move to streamline the process, defendants lost access to a valuable proceeding that was designed to protect their right to a presumption of innocence.
Under the prior system, defendants charged with a felony were entitled to a probable cause hearing within 10 days of their arrest, at which authorities presented what evidence they had to justify the accused’s arrest. However, under Felonies First, an evidentiary hearing would be held only if there is evidence that the authorities committed some error in arresting the accused.
“I think it is the state which needs to prove a defendant’s guilt,” Gordon said, “not that the defendant should have to prove the authorities did something wrong. Felonies First shifts the burden of proof in that regard."
If passed, HB 1597 would go into effect. Jan. 1, 2024.
The bill was referenced by state Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) during a recent Carroll County legislative delegation meeting.
“That’s one of the reasons why (Andruzzi) has come in year after year and jacked up the salaries of her ... whatever they’re called,” said Umberger, referencing Andruzzi’s staff.
Andruzzi said she added an assistant when Felonies First was implemented and she doesn't plan to downsize the office if Felonies First goes away. In that scenario, she will have to send prosecutors to Circuit Court. She said the only thing that would change is the court where felony cases originate.
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) called Umberger’s remarks about jacking up salaries “incredibly inappropriate.”
Andruzzi told the delegation her office handles about 400 felony cases a year and 100 misdemeanors.
Laconia Daily Sun's Michael Mortensen contributed to this story
