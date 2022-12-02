eversource_21eversource_biz

Eversource and other utilities purchase their energy supplies at auction. With rising prices for natural gas and other fuels, they pass along higher costs to consumers. (COURTESY PHOTO)

By Douglas Jones, Katie Clayton and Abigail Driscoll, The New Hampshire

DURHAM — People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.