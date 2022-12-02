By Douglas Jones, Katie Clayton and Abigail Driscoll, The New Hampshire
DURHAM — People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket.
Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Seacast region of New Hampshire, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77 percent in December.
According to Energy Sage, the average home in NH costs about $220 per month to heat. With the increased pricing, the average home heating bill in the Seacoast will rise to about $389 per month. This is a significant increase especially during the months where heat is needed the most in peoples homes.
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, which supplies most households in the White Mountains region of New Hampshire, announced in June it planned to increase its power charge from 9.62 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 16.98 cents per kWh. The new rate took effect in August.
The charge includes the cost that NHEC pays to purchase electricity on behalf of its members from the wholesale electricity market.
The new Co-op Power Charge and Regional Access Charge will result in a $37.55-a-month increase for the typical residential member using 500 kWh per month, or 32 percent total bill increase.
“The price of the electricity NHEC purchases for our members who opt to take Co-op Power energy service has continued to climb,” said Brian Callnan, NHEC’s VP of Power Resources and Access. “An adjustment to the Co-op Power Charge will help stabilize our members’ electricity costs through the upcoming fall and winter.”
Jim Bakas, NHEC’s interim general manager, said: “We know that any rate increase is difficult for our members, many of whom are on fixed incomes or already struggling to pay their bills.We encourage members to call us at (800) 698-2007, or visit nhec.com/financial-assistance.”
Meanwhile, according to NHPR, New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, Eversource, told state regulators on Nov. 9 that failures in wholesale energy markets could make it difficult for them to secure enough energy for customers this winter using their normal process.
“Eversource gets its energy supply from a competitive bidding process. The next auction date is coming up in early December; those prices would set the rate for next February through August,” Mara Hoplamazian of NHPR wrote.
Eversource’s New Hampshire customers are currently paying 22 cents per kilowatt hour for default service — more than double the rate of the previous procurement period, she said.
Lower income families, especially families that rent, are set to be disproportionately affected.
Tyler Stevens of Durham,said that his mother has almost always used wood to heat her home, a much cheaper alternative to heating with oil. “She is moving to a house without any kind of wood system, and has never paid for heat other than typical wood … and it’s probably going to triple if not more for her this year, and she’s on a fixed income,” he said.
What is New Hampshire doing to help?
According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, all fuels nationwide have seen a 17.2 percent price increase in the past year alone. Mark Wolfe, executive director of the NEADA, emphasized how this will greatly affect lower income houses and families and will eventually force them to make difficult decisions between food and heat. Wolfe also added that Congress luckily provided an additional $1 billion to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in hopes of helping more families in need this winter.
New Hampshire residents are also disappointed with the state’s lack of preparation for the upcoming winter. With the prices of rent skyrocketing and oil and gas hitting an all time high, many residents are forced to make sacrifices just to stay afloat.
Jessica LaMontagne (D-Strafford), who ran unopposed for state representative in the recent midterm elections, said, “New Hampshire could have done a lot more to move towards more renewables. We are way behind every New England state,” she said.
LaMontagne stated that about 30 percent of New Hampshire residents rent their homes. “I would like to see more incentives for landlords to make the houses more energy efficient.”
Moving to renewable energy can be cost effective, but why is New Hampshire using so few renewables? Well, it is not as simple as just building infrastructure for sustainable alternatives. New England is a hard place to build anything and this includes renewable options. Switching to renewables is only an option if you are a homeowner, and since nearly 30 percent of New Hampshire residents are renting, this is not a solution that everyone is going to be able to follow through with.
“Let’s just remember that this isn’t about your individual choice. It’s about creating a system, a policy framework under which everyone’s incentives are aligned with doing the right thing,” said Sam Evans-Brown, executive director of Clean Energy NH.
“I am not sure if it is an issue that can be immediately addressed by local officials,” said LaMontagne. For instance, the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County is responsible for the Low-Income Home Energy Program (the Fuel Assistance Program). This program is an allocation of federal funds that is issued on a needs basis, determined by factors such as household size, income and individualized energy costs.
Until the issue is solved, assistance groups like the CAP are stepping in to fill the gaps that local legislation lacks.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
