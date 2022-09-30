CONWAY — She did it her way, and nobody did it better.
Betty Holmes, the only animal control officer Conway and Bartlett have ever known, is retiring after 44 years of unparalleled service.
Her last day on the job is this Saturday and she will be honored with a retirement celebration at Tuckerman Brewing Co. on Hobbs Street in Conway Village on Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Holmes, who lives in Bartlett and insists that her age is just a number and hers “is unlisted,” (she told this reporter if her age was listed that he would be walking bowlegged) has loved the job and wishes she could do it forever, but admits she’s slowing down and it’s time to do something else.
Holmes also served as the animal control officer for the towns of Albany, Jackson and Madison for more than 20 years.
To understand Holmes’ love and compassion for animals, here’s just one example. She was toned out many years ago to a vehicle-versus-deer accident. She arrived at the scene and ran right past the woman motorist to check on the deer.
“Ran right by her,” she laughed during an interview at the Conway Police Department on Sept. 14. “I figured that she would better off than the deer that she hit. She caused the problem, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Holmes credits her love of animals to God.
“Isn’t that where everything comes from,” she said, smiling. “You can’t just say that you’re going to love animals. You’ve got to be around them, plus the animals know the type of person you are.”
David “Doc” Walker, 79, of North Conway, has known Holmes since 1967 and considers her to be one of his best friends. He said Holmes told him in early August that she was retiring.
“We both started at Hussey Veterinary Hospital (now known as North Country Animal Hospital on West Side Road),” Walker said. “I was a junior at Cornell (University) and Betty was in high school (attending Kennett). In 1968, after I graduated, I went back, and Betty and I were together with Eugene (Hussey) for 25 years.”
He added: “She’s a wonderful person and one of my best and closest friends. She was an absolute natural. Of all the people I worked with, she was the absolute best. She could relate to large or small animals. She’s the best handler I’ve ever had with me — 100 percent trustworthy.
“I did large animals for 36 years and never lost a fight with a cow, pig or horse. I was undefeated, and Betty was undefeated, too. She was tough.”
While still working for Hussey, Holmes was approached by the Conway Police Department to become its first animal control officer.
“Betty was a natural at both,” said Walker. “We had no technicians at Hussey’s. She was on-the-job trained by Hussey and me. Hussey was a great vet and a great surgeon. He’s the main reason why I’m as good as I am.
“We learned the best from the best. Eugene wasn’t a real people person, so Betty and I picked up that area. We became a pretty good team for 25 years.”
There was no job description for the animal control officer at the time nor was there a blueprint that Holmes could use.
“They wanted somebody to chase dogs because people were getting bitten,” she said. “The officers were getting bit, and I was working at Hussey’s at the time. I think it was (former lieutenant) Dave Bennett who approached me. I was working full-time at Hussey’s and said I needed to talk to Doc Hussey. (Hussey) said, ‘Why don’t you do it, Betty?’ That’s how it started.”
There were 500 animal complaints in the town of Conway last year.
Holmes responded to the bulk of them.
“As long as I can keep the animals safe, that’s all I care about,” she said.
Joanne MacKenzie, dispatch supervisor, who has been at Conway PD for 25 years, said, “When I started working here, I was told that Betty is on call. We can call her seven days a week from 7 in the morning until 11 at night. After that, you give it to patrol.”
Holmes, Badge No. 745, not only responded to calls but also rehabilitated animals at her home over the years. “I just would take them in and do the best that I could for them,” she said.
MacKenzie and her colleagues have a deep appreciation for Holmes.
“She’s a huge part of the PD and is going to be a big loss to the PD,” she’s said. “She’s irreplaceable. Whoever is going to be the new animal control officer I’m sure it will be great, but it will never be the same as having Betty Holmes, ever.”
Walker remembers even as a teenager Holmes had a gift for animals.
“In 1967, she had a Chevy convertible and always had an ugly, mean-spirited dog in it. Betty put signs on the side of the car that read, ‘Dangerous dog bites.’ She could do anything with that dog but no one else could get near it.”
Walker said he and Hussey each had nicknames for Holmes. He called her “Homely” and Hussey called her “Curly.”
“We could have called the practice, ‘Hussey, Walker, Curly and Homely,” Walker laughed, adding, “Seriously, Betty had an uncanny animal sense and a very unique common sense. She always had a practical approach to everything — she was invaluable.”
Holmes grew up around animals and recalled riding her bicycle from her family home in Bartlett to work at Hussey’s, which was the home of the Animal Welfare League (which predates local animal shelters) before she got her driver’s license.
“I had a basket on the front of my English bike,” she said. “I saw this calico cat every time I got into (the welfare league), and it would put its paw up me. I said, ‘OK, we know where you’re going.’ Then I’d take it out of the cage, and put it on my shoulder because I had to write out the reports every day on each animal. It would go around the hospital right on my neck.
“Hussey says, ‘Curly’ — he called me Curly — he said, ‘Curly, what would happen if a dog came in here?’ I said it would be a lot of fun. He said, ‘You can carry that cat around your neck or anyplace you want out back,’ but he said don’t bring it out into the office. I said OK and I took that cat, it was a kitten at the time, and I put that kitten in the basket (on the bike) with a towel. No cover on it or anything, and it rode with me from there to Intervale and it never even thought to get out of that basket. That was Sheba, and I had her for 17 years.”
Walker said Holmes never lost an animal under anesthesia, something few veterinarians or technicians can claim.
“We fought like brother and sister and would really get into it at times,” Walker said, recalling one time when the two nearly came to blows.
“We agreed we were going to settle a disagreement once and for all, so we started to head into the dog food room. We hadn’t gotten through the door and a woman came rushing in with a dog that had been hit by a car. We saved the dog and we were fine afterward. I love her like family. She is family to me.”
He added: “Betty has gone so unnoticed after all of these years. She’s been the perfect animal control officer for this community. The police department will never be able to replace her. They won’t find anyone who will devote themselves to the job as Betty did. I cannot fathom her not doing it.”
While she had no problem giving animals shots, Holmes is not one for needles. Walker learned that firsthand.
“She got bit and had to go to the hospital to get a tetanus shot,” Walker recalled. “We found out she was deathly scared of needles. The technician came in with a needle, and it took Eugene and me all we had to try to calm her and pin her down and stop her from leaving.”
“I wasn’t going to get that shot, and I jumped right on Hussey’s back,” Holmes said with a big grin.
The fear of needles may have stemmed from when she and Walker had a run-in with a rabid cat. They had crated the cat and were driving through Pinkham Notch back from the office in Berlin when the “damn cat got out of the cage,” and bit them.
“That was back many years ago when you had to go through a series of 21 shots in the belly over 21 days,” Holmes said, “and they were big, long needles. (Doctors) would put a map on you. And every time they give you a needle they put a black mark there. What they’re hoping for is to know if the vaccine was working, you start reacting to it. Your lymph nodes and everything start reacting.
“I think I got to around 15, and the doctor asked, ‘Do you still feel good?’ I did and the doctors got nervous because it looked like nothing was working. Two days later, oh, oh, oh. I was right in bed. You couldn’t even put your arms down because your lymph nodes (were so swollen). I just looked like the Hulk, everything swelled up. Everything hurt. Oh, it was terrible. I was bunged up for about a week or so.”
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley worked with Holmes for the bulk of his career while with the Conway Police Department.
“She has an incredible gift in dealing with animals,” he said. “She’s a virtual Dr. Doolittle. Betty is irreplaceable as an animal control officer and as a person.”
Perley said he learned early on of Holmes’ talent with animals.
“I may have been a rookie officer at the time, but it was when Elvio’s was where the Frontside Grind is today on the corner of Kearsarge and Main Street. There was a German shepherd that had gotten loose and no one could get within 5 feet of it, let alone try to capture it. Betty pulled up in her truck, opened the back, looked at the dog, and said, ‘Let’s go,’ and just like that, the dog jumped into the truck and Betty resolved the incident.”
He added: “It was then that I learned you can go a lot further with talent than effort. I knew early on that Betty Holmes was an invaluable resource and someone you wanted to keep around.”
MacKenzie shared a story about a call that Holmes responded to involving a large bull moose standing beside West Side Road.
“It wasn’t scaring away and of course, people wanted to stop and take pictures,” she said.
“It was just causing a traffic problem, and patrol couldn’t do anything to scare it off. Then Betty showed up, this is what patrol told me. She got out of her truck, whacked it on the ass and told it to ‘get the heck out of here,’ and the moose took off into the woods because the animals do whatever Betty tells them to, no matter what. Only Betty can get away with that stuff.”
“He looked at me as he went by as if to say, ‘OK,’” Holmes said laughing.
Holmes has some advice for her successor.
“The person definitely has got to have a knack for it,” she said. “They’ve got to have the true love of the animals. They’ve got to be willing to get bit. They’ve got to be willing to try to handle whatever comes up.”
Asked about highlights, Holmes was quick to say, “Every day was a highlight,” and added, “The people I worked with, they’re another highlight.
“The boys and girls here at the PD have been fantastic, and that’s another thing that makes your work and your job a lot easier because you’ve got fantastic people that you’re working with. They were always there when I needed them. I think I’ve been one of the luckiest people to have the job I have and work with the people that I have.”
