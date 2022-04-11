CONWAY — When voters head to the polls today to cast their ballots, they’ll feel something they haven’t felt while voting in the past two years — a sense of normalcy.
For the first time in three local election cycles, no special COVID-19 precautions are on tap at the town garage (located behind the Center Conway Fire Station and next to Camping World) in Center Conway.
“Masks are not required, but we will have them available if people want one,” Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell said last Thursday.
“I think Tuesday is going to very much feel like a normal election day,” she added.
Under SB 2, Conway is the last town in the Mount Washington Valley to cast its ballots in the voting portion of town and school meetings from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
In the early days of the pandemic, which hit the valley in March of 2020, Conway’s town and school elections were postponed three times that year, and more than 1,045 absentee ballots were requested.
By contrast, in 2021 when voting took place at Kennett High School (after the COVID vaccines became available), only 150 absentee ballots were requested through Inkell’s office.
Absentee ballot requests dropped even further this election cycle. As of April 7 Inkell said she had only received 70 absentee ballot requests.
She did not that “it’s a little heavier than before COVID. We’re talking an increase of about 20 ballots (over the pre-pandemic years).”
Absentee ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday to count. Inkell said absentee ballots can be delivered to the polling location in Center Conway or to the town clerk’s office in the Conway Town Hall in Conway Village on election day in person or by “a delivery agent” (an immediate family member) per RSA 657:17.
Anyone seeking to vote for the first time can do so by showing proof of residence. That can be a photo ID with their address on it, a lease agreement or a car’s registration. All those voting need to bring a photo ID to receive a ballot.
Inkell said that as of April 2, the last time the checklist supervisors met, there were 6,435 voters on the town checklist.
The largest money item on the town warrant is Article 7, the budget of $12,754,538.
Selectmen support the budget 5-0, and budgeteers support the budget 10-3.
On the school side, history could be made if voters approve Article 5 on the school warrant. The article is a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Conway School Board and CESP union, which, if approved, would put every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance program.
Such a move would automatically reduce the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 school year by $316,371 in the first year.
The proposed operating budget is $40,303,790. The default budget ($40,014,163), which kicks in if the article fails, is $289,627 less than the proposed budget. With the passage of Article 5, the budget would be $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default budget. The budget is supported 5-2 by the school board and 8-6 by the budget committee.
There are four contested races for the planning board, selectman and two separate school board races. Five people are running for two three-year seats on the planning board — Steven Steiner, current planning board alternate; incumbent Bill Barbin (fellow incumbent Sarah Frechette did not file again), along with former planning board member Ray Shakir, current planning board alternate Ted Phillips and former selectman and school board member Mark Hounsell are on the ballot.
Also on the town ballot, incumbent selectman Carl Thibodeau is seeking a fourth three-year term and is being challenged by Joe Mosca.
Three people are seeking two three-year school board seats. Chair Joe Lentini is seeking a fourth term on the board, while fellow incumbent Ryan Wallace, who won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, and newcomer to the school scene Cassie Capone are also running.
Jerry Goodrich and Barbara Lyons both signed up for the two-year school seat. Lyons was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke’s term after Burke moved out of town.
